Trucker mom from Stilwell weighs job demands, life away from home on PBS

Trucker mom from Stilwell weighs job demands, life away from home on PBS

Home for the holidays, Laura Hathaway is cherishing all the family time she can get before hopping back behind the wheel of a big rig.

A trucker from Stilwell, Hathaway is in a profession that causes her to spend an extraordinary amount of time away from home. She tries to log as many highway miles as she can get. More miles means more money.

But the cost of being on the road is personal. Hathaway is a mom. She goes long stretches of days without seeing her husband and son, who seems to have grown a little more every time she returns.

Can Hathaway make a good living and still carve out ample family time?

“It’s a double-sided thing,” she said. “What do you do?”

Hathaway’s dilemma is laid bare in a work-themed episode of an upcoming PBS documentary series. You can discover the stories of Hathaway and others from the working world during a Jan. 12 episode of “PBS American Portrait.”

The docu-series is linked to a national storytelling initiative (pbs.org/american-portrait) launched in conjunction with PBS’ 50th anniversary celebration. The series, which debuts with the first of four themed episodes Tuesday, Jan. 5, focuses on everyday people and is a branch of the most ambitious multiplatform project in PBS history. The goal: What does it mean to be an American today?

Hathaway, asked during a phone interview how she came to be involved with the project, said the CEO of the company she works for put her and a driving partner in touch with a PBS representative. The original aim was for the truckers to be in a project about essential workers. As more was learned about Hathaway’s work/family dilemma, she was identified as a nice fit for the “I Work” episode of the “PBS American Portrait” docu-series.

Initially, Hathaway wasn’t comfortable with the idea of putting her life “out there” for everyone to see.

“I didn’t want anyone to know that I had come back to driving, so I kind of kept it hush-hush,” she said. “I didn’t tell very many people that I had come back to driving, the reason being I felt like people would think I am a horrible parent for leaving my son to be over the road for such long periods of time.”

Hathaway has alternated between teaching and driving a truck during the bulk of her adult life. The financial rewards are different.

“I probably make about three times the amount driving than what I did as a teacher,” she said.

Despite those initial reservations, Hathaway decided to take a chance and share her story with television viewers.

“I did learn a lot about myself, I think, along the way,” she said. “They will ask you these questions and they want you to answer these prompts and you have to really dig internally. You really have to think about things that I wouldn’t normally think about.”

Hathaway said being involved with the project made her reassess if she needs to be home more often. She wants to spend more time with her son.

She says in the episode that she loves her job: “I love getting behind the wheel and just looking out at the different scenery, the open road — just everything about it.”

But she also said the job requires her to be away from home for weeks at a time. If she is only home for a few days in between treks, there’s pressure to maximize every one of those days.

If you watch her episode, don’t tune out after the opening segment. Hathaway and other workers are revisited repeatedly throughout.

Hathaway was asked what she hopes viewers will “get” out of her story.

“To know that you are blessed to get to spend time with your family on a daily basis and just to be thankful for that time, I think,” she said. “Really enjoy your family while you have them, especially when you are gone for any amount of time.”

Hathaway came home for the holidays Dec. 23 and isn’t scheduled to depart until Jan. 4. It’s rare for her to get a big chunk of days at home.

Want to know what she and the family did when she came home from the road? They hit the road.

“I know,” she said. “It sounds crazy.”

They traveled to the Grand Canyon and got to spend quality time together in a vehicle.

“We didn’t spend a whole lot of time there,” she said. “It was the first time for any of us. It was really neat. We’ll have to come back some time and just spend a week there.”

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

PBS American Portrait episode guide

“PBS American Portrait” will begin streaming Tuesday, Jan. 5, on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS Video app, available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV and Chromecast with new episodes streaming weekly.

Episode descriptions:

Episode 1 “I Dream”

Premieres 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5

Self-shot stories explore the meaning and state of the American dream. From the desire for homeownership to ambitions for higher education or career success, they show the hard work, opportunities and barriers that come with pursuing this ideal today. Featured are Mahsa A. from Fairfax, Virginia; Tyler M. & Bre R. from Joliet, Illinois; and Gunnar J. from Unalakleet, Alaska.

Episode 2 “I Work”

Premieres 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12

People share self-shot stories about their jobs and careers as they navigate the changes they’re experiencing and the goals they’re working toward. From teachers to truck drivers, they explore what it really means to work in America today. Featured are D’Artanian D. & Jonathan E. from New Orleans; Jessica M. from Chula Vista, California; and Laura H. from Stilwell, Oklahoma.

Episode 3 “I Keep”

Premieres 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19

People film themselves as they try to preserve or change traditions in their lives and communities. From struggling to protect culture to eliminating toxic legacies, it’s an intimate look at the practices we’ve inherited and the ones we’ll pass on to the future. Featured are Emma H. from Seattle; Yolanda B. from Dallas; and Dwight S. from St. Helena Island, South Carolina.

Episode 4 “I Rise”

Premieres 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26

Go inside the lives of people working to create an antiracist American future. They film themselves doing the hard work, confronting the obstacles and achieving the small victories that could add up to real change in the movement for racial justice. The main stories featured are Christine H. from Austin, Texas; Anisa O. from Mankato, Minnesota; and Lex S. from Sandy, Utah.

About 'PBS American Portrait'

Launched Jan. 10, 2020, "PBS American Portrait" is a national storytelling project aligned with PBS’ 50th anniversary celebration.

"PBS American Portrait" is the organization’s most ambitious multiplatform project in its history. A digital-first initiative produced with RadicalMedia, "American Portrait" began by engaging Americans to share their experiences, hopes and values on a web platform.

The project evolved to include a digital miniseries titled "Self-Evident"; several public art installations and murals in neighborhoods across America; educational materials on media and storytelling from PBS LearningMedia; and three broadcast specials that aired throughout 2020.

In addition, hundreds of videographers across the country collected submissions from their respective communities, helping to grow the reach of the project. The project will include a book following the release of the highly anticipated four-part documentary series.

Leveraging the local reach of PBS through its member stations, "American Portrait" presents a mosaic of our country’s diversity by connecting tens of thousands of people across the country and creating a communal voice through individual stories of joy, hardship, triumphs and sorrow.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

