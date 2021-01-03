Trucker mom from Stilwell weighs job demands, life away from home on PBS

Home for the holidays, Laura Hathaway is cherishing all the family time she can get before hopping back behind the wheel of a big rig.
A trucker from Stilwell, Hathaway is in a profession that causes her to spend an extraordinary amount of time away from home. She tries to log as many highway miles as she can get. More miles means more money.
But the cost of being on the road is personal. Hathaway is a mom. She goes long stretches of days without seeing her husband and son, who seems to have grown a little more every time she returns.
Can Hathaway make a good living and still carve out ample family time?
“It’s a double-sided thing,” she said. “What do you do?”
Hathaway’s dilemma is laid bare in a work-themed episode of an upcoming PBS documentary series. You can discover the stories of Hathaway and others from the working world during a Jan. 12 episode of “PBS American Portrait.”
The docu-series is linked to a national storytelling initiative (pbs.org/american-portrait) launched in conjunction with PBS’ 50th anniversary celebration. The series, which debuts with the first of four themed episodes Tuesday, Jan. 5, focuses on everyday people and is a branch of the most ambitious multiplatform project in PBS history. The goal: What does it mean to be an American today?
Hathaway, asked during a phone interview how she came to be involved with the project, said the CEO of the company she works for put her and a driving partner in touch with a PBS representative. The original aim was for the truckers to be in a project about essential workers. As more was learned about Hathaway’s work/family dilemma, she was identified as a nice fit for the “I Work” episode of the “PBS American Portrait” docu-series.
Initially, Hathaway wasn’t comfortable with the idea of putting her life “out there” for everyone to see.
“I didn’t want anyone to know that I had come back to driving, so I kind of kept it hush-hush,” she said. “I didn’t tell very many people that I had come back to driving, the reason being I felt like people would think I am a horrible parent for leaving my son to be over the road for such long periods of time.”
Hathaway has alternated between teaching and driving a truck during the bulk of her adult life. The financial rewards are different.
“I probably make about three times the amount driving than what I did as a teacher,” she said.
Despite those initial reservations, Hathaway decided to take a chance and share her story with television viewers.
“I did learn a lot about myself, I think, along the way,” she said. “They will ask you these questions and they want you to answer these prompts and you have to really dig internally. You really have to think about things that I wouldn’t normally think about.”
Hathaway said being involved with the project made her reassess if she needs to be home more often. She wants to spend more time with her son.
She says in the episode that she loves her job: “I love getting behind the wheel and just looking out at the different scenery, the open road — just everything about it.”
But she also said the job requires her to be away from home for weeks at a time. If she is only home for a few days in between treks, there’s pressure to maximize every one of those days.
If you watch her episode, don’t tune out after the opening segment. Hathaway and other workers are revisited repeatedly throughout.
Hathaway was asked what she hopes viewers will “get” out of her story.
“To know that you are blessed to get to spend time with your family on a daily basis and just to be thankful for that time, I think,” she said. “Really enjoy your family while you have them, especially when you are gone for any amount of time.”
Hathaway came home for the holidays Dec. 23 and isn’t scheduled to depart until Jan. 4. It’s rare for her to get a big chunk of days at home.
Want to know what she and the family did when she came home from the road? They hit the road.
“I know,” she said. “It sounds crazy.”
They traveled to the Grand Canyon and got to spend quality time together in a vehicle.
“We didn’t spend a whole lot of time there,” she said. “It was the first time for any of us. It was really neat. We’ll have to come back some time and just spend a week there.”
