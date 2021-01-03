Trucker mom from Stilwell weighs job demands, life away from home on PBS

Hathaway, asked during a phone interview how she came to be involved with the project, said the CEO of the company she works for put her and a driving partner in touch with a PBS representative. The original aim was for the truckers to be in a project about essential workers. As more was learned about Hathaway’s work/family dilemma, she was identified as a nice fit for the “I Work” episode of the “PBS American Portrait” docu-series.

Initially, Hathaway wasn’t comfortable with the idea of putting her life “out there” for everyone to see.

“I didn’t want anyone to know that I had come back to driving, so I kind of kept it hush-hush,” she said. “I didn’t tell very many people that I had come back to driving, the reason being I felt like people would think I am a horrible parent for leaving my son to be over the road for such long periods of time.”

Hathaway has alternated between teaching and driving a truck during the bulk of her adult life. The financial rewards are different.

“I probably make about three times the amount driving than what I did as a teacher,” she said.

Despite those initial reservations, Hathaway decided to take a chance and share her story with television viewers.