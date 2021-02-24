Trisha Yearwood tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines with husband Garth Brooks

Country music artist Trisha Yearwood, wife of Garth Brooks, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from a publicist. The release said Brooks has tested negative. Both had been quarantining at home due to one of their "team" members testing positive.

“The 'queen' and I have now tested twice,” Brooks said in the news release. “Officially, she’s diagnosed as ‘on her way out of the tunnel’ now, though, which I’m extremely thankful for.”

Severe winter weather in Tennessee prevented the couple from getting tested until almost a week after their initial exposure. After testing, they continued to quarantine together.

“Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together,” Brooks said, adding that he will be out of the spotlight and not doing things like his weekly Inside Studio G conversation on Facebook for a lwhile.

“And anyone who knows her knows she's a fighter and she's been doing everything right, so I know we’ll walk out the other side of this thing together.”

Brooks said Yearwood is "doing OK" but is dealing with symptoms.