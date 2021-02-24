 Skip to main content
Trisha Yearwood tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines with husband Garth Brooks
breaking

Trisha Yearwood tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines with husband Garth Brooks

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks

Trisha Yearwood (left) and Garth Brooks, shown during a past event in Nashville, are quarantining together. Yearwood has tested positive for COVID-19.

 ASOCIATED PRESS FILE

Country music artist Trisha Yearwood, wife of Garth Brooks, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from a publicist. The release said Brooks has tested negative. Both had been quarantining at home due to one of their "team" members testing positive.

“The 'queen' and I have now tested twice,” Brooks said in the news release. “Officially, she’s diagnosed as ‘on her way out of the tunnel’ now, though, which I’m extremely thankful for.”

Severe winter weather in Tennessee prevented the couple from getting tested until almost a week after their initial exposure. After testing, they continued to quarantine together.

“Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together,” Brooks said, adding that he will be out of the spotlight and not doing things like his weekly Inside Studio G conversation on Facebook for a lwhile.

“And anyone who knows her knows she's a fighter and she's been doing everything right, so I know we’ll walk out the other side of this thing together.”

Brooks said Yearwood is "doing OK" but is dealing with symptoms.

"She’s tough. She’s stronger than me,” he said, welcoming any prayers and good thoughts anyone wants to send her way.

“If anyone asks, that's what you can do for her. That’s what I’m doing,” he said.

“Living with her, I sometimes take it for granted she’s one of the greatest voices in all of music, so the possible long-term effects on her concern me as her husband and as a fan. We’re very lucky she is currently under the greatest care in the best city for treating and healing singers.”

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

