Toy story: Local stores that sell retro toys experiencing growth spurts

Ryan Sokolosky of Fan Fortress suggested the toy business is perhaps recession-proof because there are always going to be collectors who will be in a position to buy toys. He said Tulsa and Oklahoma are blessed with good and active collector communities. Instead of eliminating passions during difficult times, collectors might find comfort in passions they can enjoy from home.

“You may not necessarily be able to take a vacation, but you can buy some Star Wars figures or buy a LEGO set to put together,” Sokolosky said. “When we had our shutdown, we sold pretty much every LEGO set we had, and we sold all of our Gundam model kits. People were trying to stave off cabin fever, I think, and we were able to help with that, I feel.”

Businesses like Vintage Toy Mall and Fan Fortress likely are reaping the benefits of coming along at the right time in history. Long ago, before the internet opened up the world, it was difficult to get a feel for just how big the collector base was. Ezzat-Ahmadi said that unless it was friends in his immediate circle, he had no way of knowing there were people who had way more toys than what his parents considered “normal.”