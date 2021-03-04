 Skip to main content
Toy Scout from 'Pawn Stars' arriving for Tulsa Vintage Toy Buying Show

Toy Scout from 'Pawn Stars' arriving for Tulsa Vintage Toy Buying Show

Joel Magee, alias America’s Toy Scout, is the Disney expert on the television show “Pawn Stars.” Magee, who travels the country in search of goodies, will be in Tulsa on Friday-Sunday, March 5-7, for his Tulsa Vintage Toy Buying Show.

The show runs daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Courtyard Marriott, 3340 S. 79th East Ave.

Magee will offer on-the-spot cash payments for popular toys from the 20th century (and earlier) to people who bring childhood toys and collectibles to the Vintage Toy Buying Show.

Based on more than 300 toy-buying shows in the past 30 years, Magee is the leading vintage toy expert in the country, according to a news release. Based on experience, he can expect to see people bring items like Pez dispensers, Star Wars and Beatles memorabilia, superhero figurines, baseball cards, 1940-’60s comic books, Shirley Temple dolls, Hot Wheels and Hummel figurines.

“The types of toys and memorabilia that people dust off and bring to the show are too diverse to list,” Magee said in the news release. “You cannot fathom the toys and games people have saved for decades.”

Curbside contactless appointments are available for those who prefer them. Call 561-628-1990.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

