Toughest Monster Truck Tour rolling into BOK Center
The Toughest Monster Truck Tour is coming to BOK Center for the first time Sept. 11.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 25 at bokcenter.com. Select tickets are $5 off. A free pit pass ($10 value) will be included with all tickets sold through July 9, regardless of price.

“We are beyond excited to bring this event to Tulsa, especially as it will feature the King of the Monster Trucks, the truck that started it all — Bigfoot,” Kelly Hess Goldman, the event's promoter, said in a news release.

“In addition, for those who may be wondering, this event will take place on an all-dirt track.”

In addition to Bigfoot, the vehicle roster will include the monster-sized dump truck, Dirt Crew; the world’s largest ATV, Quad Chaos; the dinosaur-themed truck, Jurassic Attack; the wild-driving style of Wrecking Machine and the unpredictable Twisted Addiction, according to the news release.

The pit pass gets fans in early to walk on the track, see trucks up close and take photos. After July 9, pit passes can be purchased for $10.

For more info about the tour, visit the Toughest Monster Truck Tour Facebook page or toughestmonstertrucks.com.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

