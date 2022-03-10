'Tootsie' a sweet, silly comedy

"Tootsie" the musical is a bit like the lollipop that shares its name.

This adaptation of the 1982 film that starred Dustin Hoffman and Jessica Lange has a bright candy-colored surface that thickly covers a center that should give one a little something to chew on, but which dissipates so quickly, leaving behind only a sugary sweetness.

And, to be honest, that's not at all a bad thing. When something promises itself to be a comedy, all you really want from it is a load of laughs. And on that score, this production of "Tootsie," which runs through Sunday at the Tulsa PAC, delivers.

While it makes obligatory nods to issues such as pay inequality between men and women, toxic masculinity and sexual harassment in the workplace, "Tootsie" is essentially a high-minded farce — in which a man dresses up as a woman and all manner of hilarity ensues.

This man is one Michael Dorsey (Drew Becker), who has been a struggling actor in New York City for a good 20 years. His fanaticism about the art of acting, and his strident way of asserting his feelings about what should and shouldn't be done on a stage, has gotten him fired from just about every show for which he's auditioned.

His latest flame-out happens during an early run-through of a show being directed by Ron Carlisle (Adam Du Plessis), when Michael questions a phrase he has to sing because it doesn't fit in with the complex backstory he has created for his nameless ensemble character.

It makes for a disappointing 40th birthday, which he celebrates with his roommate Jeff (Jared David Michael Grant), a playwright who doesn't write, and his former girl friend Sandy (Payton Reilly), another actor who can't get a job.

But when Sandy leaves behind the script to a show for which she plans to audition, Michael has a flash of inspiration. If no one on or off Broadway is going to hire Michael Dorsey, then Michael Dorsey will become someone else.

Namely, "Dorothy Michaels," a woman of a certain age and indefinable pseudo-Southern accent, whose willful talent and no-nonsense attitude inspires her fellow cast mates, as well as the show's producer (Kathy Halenda).

Dorothy also has an alarming effect on the show's leading man, Max (Lukas James Miller), a former reality TV contestant who may have taken too many shots to the head on "Bachelor Island." And the Michael underneath all the underwire and pancake makeup finds himself having less than sisterly feelings toward Julie (Ashley Alexandra), the show's leading lady.

Add to the fact that Ron Carlisle is the "visionary" behind the show — a bizarre sequel to "Romeo & Juliet" in which Juliet survives stabbing herself and runs off with Romeo's brother Craig — and the complications multiply.

Michael is convinced he can juggle all these varying layers of identity and romance, even though Jeff greatly enjoys pointing out all the ways things can go wrong.

The movie "Tootsie" centered around a TV soap opera; transplanting the story into the world of musical theater not only gives the show a reason for characters to break into song, but allows the creators and cast to indulge in skewering all sorts of theatrical types, from "gifted directors" who can only make things different, never better, to actors who run the gamut from arrogant to clueless.

It would be nice if the songs that do break out were any good — the bulk of the tunes are, to be kind, serviceable in filling up time and expounding on plot points and obvious emotions.

The two best numbers are given to Reilly, who rips through a comic litany of self-doubt and panic in "What's Gonna Happen" with zany aplomb, and Grant's cheerfully profane performance of "Jeff Sums It Up," as he engages in a lengthy, yet hilarious, string of "I told you so" statements.

Fortunately, the show really doesn't rely on songs, but on the solid comedic structure of the original screenplay by Dan McGuire and Larry Gelbart, which book writer Robert Horn wisely followed.

And the performers do some wonderful things with it. Grant gets some of the show's biggest laughs by staying perfectly still, while Reilly embodies the term "hot mess" with glee. Du Plessis is all unctuous smarm as director Carlisle, while Miller plays dumb with vigorous gusto as Max.

Becker is very good as Michael, and if his take on "Dorothy" hews a bit too close to Hoffman's film portrayal, it has enough individuality not to seem like a slavish copy. The one thing that did not ring true was the relationship between Michael and Julie — their romance seemed more a result of proximity rather than passion.

But such passion just gets in the way of the true business of a farce, which is to enjoy the antics of a collection of people caught up in silly conundrums of their own creation, so that for a couple of hours and change we can forget all the cares of the real world.

"Tootsie" continues with performances through Sunday, March 13, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. It contains adult language and adult situations. For tickets: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

