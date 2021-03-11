 Skip to main content
Tom Mix movie 'Dick Turpin' part of Circle Cinema virtual event

Circle Cinema will present a free virtual event 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13 as part of its “2nd Saturday Silents” series.

The 1925 silent film “Dick Turpin” starring former Oklahoma resident Tom Mix and his horse, Tony, will be shown and you can watch safely at home from Circle Cinema’s YouTube page. Bill Rowland will provide accompaniment on Circle Cinema’s 1928 pipe organ.

Also, the program will feature an interview with Fawn Lassiter, director of the Tom Mix Museum in Dewey.

“Dick Turpin” is set in 18th century England, where gentleman highwayman Dick Turpin overcomes many difficulties to rescue his sweetheart from a terrible marriage in this historical adventure drama.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World.

