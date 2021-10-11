 Skip to main content
Tokyo, OK returns 'home' to downtown Tulsa
Tokyo, OK returns 'home' to downtown Tulsa

  • Updated
Tokyo in Tulsa

Downtown Tulsa will be populated with costumed characters when Tokyo, OK, formerly known as Tokyo in Tulsa, returns this weekend.

 MIKE SIMONS, Tulsa World file

Tokyo, OK, formerly known as Tokyo in Tulsa, is returning to its roots in downtown Tulsa this weekend.

The Oklahoma Society for Culture Appreciation announced that the new and improved Tokyo, OK will be held Friday, Oct. 15 through Sunday, Oct. 17 at the Hyatt Regency Downtown.

Also, on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 14, a Halloween-themed ball — "A Spooky Night Under the Stars" — will be staged and all proceeds will be donated to Tokyo, OK’s selected 2021 charity, Youth Services of Tulsa. Donation boxes will be placed throughout the con for the entire weekend.

Tokyo, OK moved to Broken Arrow before shifting back to downtown Tulsa. The 2021 event will feature more than 300 hours of programming exploring Japanese anime, pop culture and fashion. Guests will include voice actors Major Attaway, Madeline Morris and Marcus M. Mauldin, plus cosplayers OhMySophii and Salty Raven.

Programming will include panels, contests, video gaming, tabletop gaming and a shopping bazaar with artists and vendors. Though the Hyatt Regency will be home base for Tokyo, OK, some activities will take place at other downtown hotels, including Holiday Inn City Center and Aloft Tulsa Downtown.

Tickets can be purchased online at tokyointulsa.com/registration. Costs are $70 for a weekend pass, $50 for a day pass, $10 for a gaming pass and $15 for a shopping pass.

Attendance is expected to be 5,000-plus. In accordance with current CDC guidelines for vaccinated and unvaccinated persons in areas of high risk, masks will be required for all individuals over the age of 2 while inside event venues, unless in designated eating areas.

