Tokyo, OK returns 'home' to downtown Tulsa

Tokyo, OK, formerly known as Tokyo in Tulsa, is returning to its roots in downtown Tulsa this weekend.

The Oklahoma Society for Culture Appreciation announced that the new and improved Tokyo, OK will be held Friday, Oct. 15 through Sunday, Oct. 17 at the Hyatt Regency Downtown.

Also, on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 14, a Halloween-themed ball — "A Spooky Night Under the Stars" — will be staged and all proceeds will be donated to Tokyo, OK’s selected 2021 charity, Youth Services of Tulsa. Donation boxes will be placed throughout the con for the entire weekend.

Tokyo, OK moved to Broken Arrow before shifting back to downtown Tulsa. The 2021 event will feature more than 300 hours of programming exploring Japanese anime, pop culture and fashion. Guests will include voice actors Major Attaway, Madeline Morris and Marcus M. Mauldin, plus cosplayers OhMySophii and Salty Raven.

Programming will include panels, contests, video gaming, tabletop gaming and a shopping bazaar with artists and vendors. Though the Hyatt Regency will be home base for Tokyo, OK, some activities will take place at other downtown hotels, including Holiday Inn City Center and Aloft Tulsa Downtown.