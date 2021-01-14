Toby Keith presented National Medal of Arts by President Trump for 'extraordinary contributions to American music'

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The White House Office of the Press Secretary has confirmed that President Donald Trump awarded the National Medal of Arts Wednesday to Oklahoma country music star Toby Keith, bluegrass icon Ricky Skaggs and others artists.

National news outlets reported that Trump was presenting the performers with the high honor Wednesday afternoon about the same time as the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach the commander in chief a historic second time.

A Norman-based Songwriters Hall of Famer, Keith was awarded the National Medal of Arts "for making extraordinary contributions to American music," according to the White House news release.

"Rising from humble beginnings in the oil fields of Oklahoma, Toby Keith has become one of the preeminent songwriters of his generation."

Featured gallery: See photos from Toby Keith's first concert at Tulsa's BOK Center