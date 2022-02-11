 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tickets on sale Friday for Piff and Puddles comedy show
piff and puddles

The "Misery Loves Company" tour featuring Piff the Magic Dragon and Puddles Pity Party the clown comes to Tulsa Nov. 1.

 Courtesy

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, for the “Misery Loves Company” tour featuring magician Piff the Magic Dragon and Puddles Pity Party the Clown, which will come to the Cox Business Convention Center Nov. 1.

Tickets will be available online at coxcentertulsa.com.

The show, which is suitable for all ages, features award-winning magician Piff the Magic Dragon, who along with his sidekick Mr. Piffles, the “world’s only magic performing Chihuahua,” has won several “Best of Las Vegas” awards for his long-running show at the Flamingo Hotel & Casino, and also has appeared on the TV series “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” and “America’s Got Talent.”

The 7-foot-tall sad clown Puddles Pity Party has performed at venues such as The Kennedy Center in D.C., San Francisco’s Palace of Fine Arts, London’s Soho Theatre and a residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, as well as appearing on “America’s Got Talent.”

