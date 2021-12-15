Tickets on sale Friday for Jordan Peterson lecture

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, for "The Dr. Jordan B. Peterson: Beyond Order Tour, which will come to the Cox Business Convention Center's Grand Hall May 18, 2022.

Tickets will be available online at coxcentertulsa.com.

Peterson, a Canadian psychologist, has become a well-known as a social and political commentator with a distinctly conservative point of view. He is the author of the best-selling book, "12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos," published in 2018, which has sold more than 4 million copies internationally.

The sequel, "Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life," was released on March 2.

