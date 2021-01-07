Tickets on sale for Sundance Film Festival in Tulsa

Circle Cinema announced that tickets are now on sale for the segment of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival that will be staged in Tulsa. Circle Cinema is the official satellite screen for the festival in Oklahoma.
A news release said bringing the festival safely to Tulsa during the COVID-19 pandemic is Circle Cinema’s top priority.
The festival is scheduled Jan. 28 through Feb. 3. Festival films will screen simultaneously at the Admiral Twin Drive-In, where viewers can enjoy movies from the comfort of their vehicles, and in-theater at Circle Cinema under COVID-19 protocols that have been approved by the Tulsa Health Department as meeting CDC guidelines.
Films at Admiral Twin will be presented double-feature style. One ticket per vehicle includes both films screening that day. Admiral Twin tickets are $20 per vehicle for Circle Cinema members and $25 general admission. In-theater screenings at Circle Cinema will be ticketed on an individual film basis, with per-person tickets $10 for Circle Cinema members and $15 general admission. To purchase tickets and see a full list of festival films, visit circlecinema.org/sundance.
The festival is presented nationally by Acura, Sundance TV, Chase Sapphire and Adobe. The festival is presented in Tulsa by the Cherokee Nation Film Office and FC Tulsa.
“The Cherokee Nation Film Office has a well-established relationship with the Sundance Film Festival as we first announced our film office’s existence at the festival in Park City two years ago and then sponsored the first-ever Indigenous Lounge at Sundance in 2020,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a news release.
“Both the Cherokee Nation Film Office and the Sundance Institute see the value and need for Native American films and filmmakers to tell authentic stories. In northeast Oklahoma, this continues to be one of the most promising and rapidly growing industries.”
In addition to festival feature films, Circle Cinema will be announcing “Beyond Film” programming in the coming days. These will be free online screenings, panel discussions, performances and more in collaboration with local artists. Three of the Beyond Film programs will be in partnership with the Cherokee Nation Film Office.
For more information about the festival, visit circlecinema.org/sundance.