Tickets on sale for Miss USA, Miss Teen USA at River Spirit
Tickets on sale for Miss USA, Miss Teen USA at River Spirit

Miss USA

Miss USA President Crystle Stewart speaks during an April press conference that was held to announce that the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants were coming to the River Spirit Casino Resort in November.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Tickets are on sale for the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants that will be held Nov. 26 through Nov. 29 at The Cove, the concert venue for the River Spirit Casino Resort

For tickets, go to riverspirittulsa.com.

Miss USA is a globally-recognized pageant platform that celebrates the unique beauty of women across cultures.

A news release said the Miss USA organization is committed to bringing pageants into the everyday lives of young women

across America: “Miss USA envisions a world in which young women everywhere can use pageants as an outlet to find their passions, learn life skills and develop new-found self-confidence to acknowledge their unique beauty. This new vision of pageantry will open doors, create opportunities and inspire never-before dreams for young women while also creating a platform for them to amplify their new-found voice.”

