Tickets go on sale for Sundance Film Festival in Tulsa

Circle Cinema announced that tickets are now on sale for the segment of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival that will be staged in Tulsa. Circle Cinema is the official satellite screen for the festival in Oklahoma.

A news release said bringing the festival safely to Tulsa during the COVID-19 pandemic is Circle Cinema’s top priority.

The festival is scheduled Jan. 28 through Feb. 3. Festival films will screen at the Admiral Twin Drive-In, where viewers can enjoy movies from the comfort of their vehicles, and in-theater at Circle Cinema under COVID-19 protocols that have been approved by the Tulsa Health Department as meeting CDC guidelines.

Films at Admiral Twin will be presented double feature style. One ticket per vehicle includes both films screening that day. Admiral Twin tickets are $20 per vehicle for Circle Cinema members and $25 general admission. In-theatre screenings at Circle Cinema will be ticketed on an individual film basis, with per-person tickets $10 for Circle Cinema members and $15 general admission. To purchase tickets and see a full list of festival films, visit CircleCinema.org/Sundance.

The festival is presented nationally by Acura, Sundance TV, Chase Sapphire and Adobe. The Festival is presented in Tulsa by the Cherokee Nation Film Office and FC Tulsa.