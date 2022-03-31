Tickets for Broadway show 'Anastasia' on sale

Individual tickets for the Broadway touring production of "Anastasia" are on sale.

The show, presented by Celebrity Attractions and based on the popular animated film, will be at the Tulsa PAC July 19-24. Tickets will be available by phone at 918-596-7111 or 800-364-7111, in person at the Tulsa PAC Ticket Office or online at celebrityattractions.com.

"Anastasia" is inspired by the legend that the youngest daughter of the Russian Tsar Nicholas II managed to escape her family's fate of being executed by Communists. In 1920s Paris, a young woman named Anastasia embarks on an epic adventure to learn the mystery of her past. In this quest, she is pursued by a ruthless Soviet agent determined to silence her and helped by a dashing rogue and a former Russian aristocrat.

The musical features the talents of Tony Award winners Stephen Flaherty (composer), Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) and Terrence McNally (book) and is directed by Sarah Hartman.

Ticket buyers are reminded that for Celebrity Attractions’ productions, the Tulsa PAC Ticket Office and Celebrity Attractions are the only official retail ticket outlets and the only way to guarantee that you are paying face value for legitimate tickets for all performances at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should also be aware that the Tulsa PAC Ticket Office and Celebrity Attractions are unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and are unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

