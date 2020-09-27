Tickets available for new Max Major shows

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Max Major wants to get inside your head.

The acclaimed mentalist and magician, who was a finalist in the recently concluded series of “America’s Got Talent,” is bringing his “Remote Control” show to Tulsa audiences, as part of Theatre Tulsa’s series of interactive theatrical events. The shows are presented through a partnership between Theatre Tulsa and In The Box Entertainment, a program of the Adirondack Theater Festival in New York.

The “Remote Control” show was originally scheduled to be presented in September, but Major’s success on “America’s Got Talent” meant that the show had to be rescheduled until October. As Theatre Tulsa Managing Director Jarrod Kopp said, the change allowed the company to offer more performances of the show.

The first weekend has sold out, but tickets are available for the second weekend, Oct. 9-11. Performances are at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $55 per household and must be reserved by Friday, Oct. 2. Advance registration is necessary, as those participating will be mailed a box of items that will be used in the course of the presentation.

Theatre Tulsa made available a portion of Major’s “Remote Control” show that took place just before he joined the “America’s Got Talent” show.