Thunder guard Chris Paul part of HBO documentary about COVID sports stoppage

Chris Paul

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul plays a game while in the NBA "bubble" in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., during the pandemic. Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP

 AP

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul will be an integral part of the story told by “The Day Sports Stood Still,” a feature length documentary that will delve into the unprecedented sports shutdown in March due to COVID-19 and the turn of events that followed.

HBO Sports, Imagine Documentaries and Fuqua Films are in production on the documentary, which will chronicle the abrupt stoppage of sports, athletes’ prominent role in the cultural reckoning on racial injustices that escalated during the pandemic and the complex return to competition in the summer and fall.

The film is scheduled to debut next year and will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.

At the center of the film will be the first-person account of Paul, an NBA All-Star and NBA Players Association president who is serving as an executive producer on the project.

Paul will relive his experiences from being in the middle of the first NBA game to be stopped on March 11 to suddenly living in quarantine and to his crucial role in helping re-open the NBA safely to playing in “the bubble.”

“It is an unbelievable opportunity to be able to work with (producers) Brian (Grazer) and Antoine (Fuqua) to tell the collective story of the sports world over the last few months,” said Chris Paul. “Brian had called me while I was still in the locker room that fateful night on March 11 and from there, we have been working to give the audience a deeper look into this momentous time in history.”

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

