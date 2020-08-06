You can find pretty much everything at Walmart, some people say, and now, you can even find a free movie. A drive-in movie. In the parking lot.
That's if you live in Stillwater, Lawton or Yukon, at least.
The retail giant is presenting a program of free drive-in movies at 160 locations nationwide, with Oklahoma shows in September and including "The Karate Kid," "Madagascar," "Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse" and "The Goonies."
These pop-up movies are presented in partnership with Tribeca Film Festival, which earlier during the pandemic presented a series of drive-in shows in some parts of the U.S.
Tickets are free, and those interested can sign up at
thewalmartdrivein.com to apply for advance-only tickets (not available at the gate) that will allow as many people as your car has seatbelts for, according to the website.
An FM radio is needed to hear the audio, and masks must be worn by those who leave the vehicle.
The screenings will be set up in the parking lots of Walmart Supercenter locations for the following cities and dates:
Stillwater: Sept. 1 ("The Iron Giant"), Sept. 2 ("The Goonies"), Sept. 4 ("The Karate Kid") and Sept. 5 ("Madagascar")
Lawton: Sept. 8 ("Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse") and Sept. 9 ("Spy Kids")
Yukon: Sept. 11 ("The Karate Kid") and Sept. 12 ("Madagascar")
The gate for these events opens at 6 p.m., with showtimes set for 7:30 p.m., and no late entry is allowed, according to
thewalmartdrivein.com.
January 5: Actress Suzy Amis
Birthday: Jan. 5, 1962 Oklahoma tie: Born in Oklahoma City
Claim to fame: Appeared in multiple films, including 1997's "Titanic." Married to film director James Cameron.
Photo by JOHN SHEARER/AP File
January 6: TV host The Pioneer Woman
Birthday: January 6, 1969 Oklahoma ties: Born in Bartlesville; resident of Pawhuska
Claim to fame: Ree Drummond began as a blogger and is now an author of numerous books and host of her own show on the Food Network
Photo by SUE OGROCKI/AP File
January 17: Basketball coach Mike Boynton
Birthday: Jan. 17, 1982 Oklahoma tie: Current Oklahoma State University head men's basketball coach
Claim to fame: Despite OSU being his first head coaching job, led the Cowboys to a 21-15 season with an NIT berth in his first season.
Photo by JOSEPH RUSHMORE/For the Tulsa World
January 19: Basketball coach Sherri Coale
Birthday: Jan. 19, 1965 Oklahoma ties: Born in Healdton; Oklahoma Christian University graduate; current University of Oklahoma women's basketball coach
Claim to fame: Coached OU to six Big 12 regular season and four Big 12 Tournament championships and three Final Four berths; 2007 Oklahoma Women's Hall of Fame inductee; 2016 Women's Basketball Hall of Fame inductee
Tulsa World File photo
January 20: Actress Margaret Avery
Birthday: Jan. 20, 1944 Oklahoma tie: Born in Mangum
Claim to fame: Appeared in numerous films, including 1985's "The Color Purple," which earned her a nomination for the Academy Award for best actress in a supporting role.
Photo by ARNOLD TURNER/AP File
January 21: Philanthropist Lynn Schusterman
Birthday: January 21, 1939 Oklahoma ties: Raised in Oklahoma City and resides in Tulsa; namesake of OU-Tulsa's Schusterman Center campus
Claim to fame: In 2019, Forbes ranked her 691st richest person in the world, with net worth $3.2 billion. Late husband Charles founded Samson Investment Company in 1971.
Photo by TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
January 24: Televangelist Oral Roberts (deceased)
Birthday: Jan. 24, 1918 (died Dec. 15, 2009 at age 91) Oklahoma ties: Born in Ada; founded the Oral Roberts Evangelistic Association and Oral Roberts University in Tulsa.
Claim to fame: Internationally known television evangelist; pioneer of the healing evangelism movement in the 1940s and ’50s and of radio and television ministry, which made his a household name to generations of Americans.
Tulsa World File photo
February 7: Singer Garth Brooks
Birthday: Feb. 7, 1962 Oklahoma ties: Born in Tulsa; Oklahoma State University graduate; longtime resident of Owasso
Claim to fame: According to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), Brooks became the best-selling solo album artist of all-time in 2015, surpassing Elvis.
Photo by ROB GRABOWSKI/AP File
February 10: Actor Lon Chaney Jr. (deceased)
Birthday: Feb. 10, 1906 (died July 12, 1973 at age 67) Oklahoma tie: Born in Oklahoma City
Claim to fame: Had several notable movie roles in "The Wolf Man," "The Ghost of Frankenstein" and "Of Mice and Men."
AP File Photos
February 18: Actress Malese Jow
Birthday: Feb. 18, 1991 Oklahoma tie: Born in Tulsa
Claim to fame: Appeared in multiple TV and movie roles, including "The Social Network," Nickelodeon's "Unfabulous" and CW's "Star-Crossed"
Photo by CHRIS PIZZELLO/AP File
February 21: Actor Larry Drake (deceased)
Birthday: Feb. 21, 1950 (died March 17, 2016 at age 66) Oklahoma ties: Born in Tulsa; graduate of Edison High School and the University of Oklahoma
Claim to fame: Won two Primetime Emmy Awards for his role in NBC's "L.A. Law."
Photo by LENNOX McLENDON/AP File
February 21: Actress Rue McClanahan (deceased)
Birthday: Feb. 21, 1934 (died June 3, 2010 at age 76) Oklahoma ties: Born in Healdton; graduated from Ardmore High School and the University of Tulsa
Claim to fame: Co-star of TV series "The Golden Girls," which she won the 1987 Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
Photo by MATT SAYLES/AP File
February 26: Actor Tony Randall (deceased)
February 26: Actor Tony Randall (deceased)
AP File Photo
March 1: Director Ron Howard
Birthday: March 1, 1954 Oklahoma tie: Born in Duncan
Claim to fame: Previously known as a child actor in "The Andy Griffith Show," now known for film directing, including winning the 2002 Academy Award for "A Beautiful Mind."
Photo by EVAN AGOSTINI/AP File
March 2: Actress Jennifer Jones (deceased)
Birthday: March 2, 1919 (died Dec. 17, 2009 at age 90) Oklahoma ties: Born in Tulsa; graduated from Monte Cassino
Claim to fame: Winner of the 1944 Academy Award for best actress for her role in "The Song of Bernadette"
AP File Photo
March 5: Basketball coach Billy Tubbs
Birthday: March 5, 1935 Oklahoma ties: Tulsa Central High School graduate; former University of Oklahoma basketball coach (1980-94)
Claim to fame: Won at least 100 games at three different schools (OU, TCU, Lamar); led OU to the 1988 NCAA championship game and 1985 Elite Eight.
Tulsa World File photo
March 6: Musician Bob Wills (deceased)
Birthday: March 6, 1905 (died May 13, 1975 at age 70) Oklahoma ties: Credited with making Tulsa's Cain's Ballroom the Carnegie Hall of Western swing music with his band the Texas Playboys
Claim to fame: Widely known as the "King of Western Swing"
Tulsa World File photo
March 8: Singer Gayla Peevey
Birthday: March 8, 1943 Oklahoma tie: Born in Oklahoma City, and...
Claim to fame: Oklahoma City Zoo used her hit song "I Want A Hippopotamus for Christmas" (recorded when she was 10 years old) as a fundraising effort for a baby hippopotamus
Photo by GREGORY BULL/AP File
March 9: Actor Chaske Spencer
Birthday: March 9, 1975 Oklahoma tie: Born in Tahlequah
Claim to fame: Appeared in Twilight series films "New Moon" and "Eclipse"
Photo by VICTORIA WILL/AP File
March 10: Actor Chuck Norris
Birthday: March 10, 1940 Oklahoma tie: Born in Ryan
Claim to fame: Appeared in multiple movies before gaining mainstream fame in TV show "Walker, Texas Ranger"
Photo by MARTON MONUS/AP File
March 10: Actor Logan Shroyer
Birthday: March 10, 1999 Oklahoma tie: Born in Norman
Claim to fame: Co-starred in film "This is Us" in 2016
Photo by CHRIS PIZZELLO/AP File
March 10: Singer Carrie Underwood
Birthday: March 10, 1983 Oklahoma tie: Born and raised in Checotah; Graduate of Northeastern State University in Tahlequah
Claim to fame: 2005 American Idol winner; winner of multiple Grammy, Billboard Music, CMT and other awards; 2017 Oklahoma Hall of Fame inductee
Photo by CHRIS PIZZELLO/AP File
March 12: Basketball coach Eddie Sutton
Birthday: March 12, 1936 Oklahoma ties: Former Oklahoma State University basketball player and coach
Claim to fame: Two-time AP Coach of the Year; coached several teams to Final Four berths (1978, 1995, 2004)
Photo by SUE OGROCKI/AP File
March 12: Pro wrestler Mae Young (deceased)
Birthday: March 12, 1923 (died Jan. 14, 2014 at age 90) Oklahoma tie: Born in Sand Springs
Claim to fame: Pioneer in women's professional wrestling; 2008 WWE Hall of Fame inductee
AP File Photo
March 14: Musician Taylor Hanson
Birthday: March 14, 1983 Oklahoma ties: Born in Tulsa; hosts annual downtown Tulsa beer festival "The Hop Jam" with his brothers
Claim to fame: Part of "Hanson" music group with his brothers, Issac and Zac. Group is known worldwide for 1997 hit song "MMMBop."
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
March 16: Basketball player Blake Griffin
Birthday: March 16, 1989 Oklahoma ties: Born and raised in Oklahoma City; Oklahoma Christian School graduate; played basketball for the Oklahoma Sooners
Claim to fame: 2009 National College Player of the Year; No. 1 overall 2009 NBA Draft pick; 2011 NBA Rookie of the Year; 6-time NBA All-Star
Photo by CARLOS OSORIO/AP File
March 18: Former actress and philanthropist Peggy (Dow) Helmerich
Birthday: March 18, 1928 Oklahoma tie: Tulsa resident
Claim to fame: Appeared in nine movies including "Undertow" and "Woman in Hiding" before marrying Tulsa oilman Walter Helmerich III. Tulsa Library Trust's Peggy V. Helmerich Distinguished Author Award began in 1985.
Tulsa World File photo
March 22: Football player Billy Vessels (deceased)
Birthday: March 22, 1931 (died Nov. 17, 2001 at age 70) Oklahoma ties: Born in Cleveland; Cleveland High School and University of Oklahoma graduate
Claim to fame: 1952 Heisman Trophy winner; 1953 NFL Draft second overall pick; 1974 College Football Hall of Fame inductee
Photo by BOB SCOTT/AP File
March 24: Pro wrestler Jack Swagger
Birthday: March 24, 1982 Oklahoma ties: Born in Perry; Perry High School and University of Oklahoma graduate
Claim to fame: Former WWE champion
Photo by MEL EVANS/AP File
March 25: Actor Lee Pace
Birthday: March 25, 1979 Oklahoma tie: Born in Chickasha
Claim to fame: Appeared in multiple movies including "The Hobbit" trilogy and TV series "Pushing Daisies"
Photo by EVAN AGOSTINI/AP File
March 28: Singer Reba McEntire
Birthday: March 28, 1955 Oklahoma ties: Born in McAlester; Kiowa High School and Southeastern Oklahoma State University graduate
Claim to fame: Seven-time Academy of Country Music's top female vocalist awards winner; 12-time American Music Awards winner for favorite country female artist
Photo by JORDAN STRAUSS/AP File
March 29: Businessman Sam Walton (deceased)
Birthday: March 29, 1918 (died April 5, 1992 at age 74) Oklahoma ties: Born in Kingfisher
Claim to fame: Founded retail chains Walmart and Sam's Club
AP File Photo
April 2: Musician Leon Russell (deceased)
Birthday: April 2, 1942 (died Nov. 13, 2016 at age 74) Oklahoma ties: Born in Lawton; Will Rogers High School graduate; owned The Church Studio in Tulsa's Pearl District
Claim to fame: Inductee in both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Photo by SUE OGROCKI/AP File
April 7: Actor James Garner (deceased)
Birthday: April 7, 1928 (died July 19, 2014 at age 86) Oklahoma ties: Born in Norman; received honorary degree from the University of Oklahoma
Claim to fame: Had the title role in TV series "Maverick" and "The Rockford Files," along with numerous movie roles, including "The Notebook"
Photo by NICK UT/AP File
April 10: Actor Ryan Merriman
Birthday: April 10, 1983 Oklahoma tie: Born in Choctaw
Claim to fame: Appeared in multiple movies, including "The Ring Two," "Final Destination 3" and "Pretty Little Liars."
Photo by CHRIS PIZZELLO/AP File
April 12: Singer Vince Gill
Birthday: April 12, 1957 Oklahoma ties: Born in Norman; graduate of Oklahoma City's Northwest Classen High School
Claim to fame: Winner of multiple Grammy, Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association awards
Photo by EVAN AGOSTINI/AP File
April 14: Football player Baker Mayfield
Birthday: April 14, 1995 Oklahoma tie: Played football for the University of Oklahoma
Claim to fame: 2017 Heisman Trophy winner; 2018 NFL Draft top overall pick
Photo by DAVID RICHARD/AP File
April 23: Football coach Bud Wilkinson (deceased)
Birthday: April 23, 1916 (died Feb. 9, 1994 at age 77) Oklahoma ties: University of Oklahoma head football coach from 1947–1963; unsuccessfully ran for one of Oklahoma's U.S. Senate seats in 1964
Claim to fame: Won three national championships as OU head coach in 1950, 1955 and 1956; 1969 College Football Hall of Fame inductee
Photo by EARL SHUGARS/AP File
April 24: Actor Thad Luckinbill
Birthday: April 24, 1975 Oklahoma ties: Born in Enid; University of Oklahoma graduate
Claim to fame: Had a recurring role in TV series "The Young and the Restless" from 1999-2010 and 2017-19.
Photo by JORDAN STRAUSS/AP File
April 26: Actor Nyambi Nyambi
Birthday: April 26, 1979 Oklahoma ties: Born in Norman; University of Oklahoma graduate
Claim to fame: Starred on TV series CBS' Mike & Molly
Photo by RICHARD SHOTWELL/APF File
April 30: Singer Paul Klein
Birthday: April 30, 1988 Oklahoma tie: Born in Tulsa
Claim to fame: Lead singer of indie pop band LANY
Photo by AMY HARRIS/AP File
May 5: Pro wrestler "Cowboy" Bill Watts
Birthday: May 5, 1939 Oklahoma tie: Born in Oklahoma City; former University of Oklahoma football player and wrestler; longtime Bixby resident
Claim to fame: Longtime pro wrestler; 2009 WWE Hall of Fame inductee
Tulsa World File photo
May 6: Basketball player Chris Paul
Birthday: May 6, 1985 Oklahoma ties: Began pro career with the Oklahoma City Hornets (relocated from New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina); current Oklahoma City Thunder guard
Claim to fame: Nine-time NBA All-Star
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
May 10: Politician Carl Albert (deceased)
Birthday May 10, 1908 (died Feb. 4, 2000 at age 91) Oklahoma ties: Born in McAlester; University of Oklahoma graduate; represented Oklahoma's third Congressional district from 1947-77
Claim to fame: Served as U.S. Speaker of the House from 1971-77
AP File Photo
May 11: Actor Tim Blake Nelson
Birthday: May 11, 1964 Oklahoma ties: Born in Tulsa; Holland Hall graduate
Claim to fame: Appeared in multiple movies, including "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" and "The Incredible Hulk"
Photo by TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World File
May 20: Author Mary Pope Osborne
Birthday: May 20, 1949 Oklahoma tie: Born in Fort Sill
Claim to fame: Author of children's bestselling "Magic Tree House" series
Photo by JESSICA HILL/AP File
May 22: Businessman Boone Pickens (deceased)
Birthday: May 22, 1928 (died Sept. 11, 2019) Oklahoma ties: Born in Holdenville; Oklahoma State University graduate and booster; OSU football stadium named after him
Claim to fame: Billionaire philanthropist who chairs the hedge fund BP Capital Management; 2003 Oklahoma Hall of Fame
Photo by RICHARD DREW/AP File
May 27: Softball coach Patty Gasso
Birthday: May 27, 1962 Oklahoma ties: Current University of Oklahoma softball coach; 2019 Oklahoma Hall of Fame inductee
Claim to fame: Led OU to four national championships, in 2000, 2013, 2016 and 2017; 2012 National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
May 28: Athlete Jim Thorpe (deceased)
Birthday: May 28, 1887 (died March 28, 1953 at age 65) Oklahoma ties: Born near Prague; attended Sac and Fox Indian Agency school in Stroud
Claim to fame: Won 1912 Olympic gold medals in the decathlon and pentathlon; inaugural inductee in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
AP File Photo
May 30: Basketball coach Billy Donovan
Birthday: May 30, 1965 Oklahoma tie: Current head coach of NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder
Claim to fame: Led the Florida Gators to two NCAA basketball championships in 2006 and 2007; Head coach of Thunder since 2015
Photo by STEVE DIPAOLA/AP File
June 1: Actor Cleavon Little (deceased)
Birthday: June 1, 1939 (died Oct. 22, 1992 at age 53) Oklahoma tie: Born in Chickasha
Claim to fame: Known for role in film "Blazing Saddles" and won Primetime Emmy Award for role on NBC's "Dear John."
Photo by MARTY REICHENTHAL/AP File
June 2: Actress Maree Cheatham
Birthday: June 2, 1942 Oklahoma tie: Born in Oklahoma City:
Claim to fame: Had a regular role on TV series "Days of our Lives" beginning in 1965; also appeared in "General Hospital"
Photo by CASEY RODGERS/AP File
June 7: Actor Bill Hader
Birthday: June 7, 1978 Oklahoma ties: Born in Tulsa; Cascia Hall Prep graduate
Claim to fame: Winner of multiple Primetime Emmy, Guild, Critics awards; former featured actor on Saturday Night Live; creator and star of HBO's "Barry"
Photo by CHRIS PIZZELLO/AP File
June 9: Basketball player Wayman Tisdale (deceased)
Birthday: June 9, 1964 (died May 15, 2009 at age 44) Oklahoma ties: Booker T. Washington graduate; had No. 23 jersey retired at University of Oklahoma; has Tulsa elementary school named after him (Wayman Tisdale Fine Arts Academy)
Claim to fame: Won a gold medal with the 1984 U.S. Olympic basketball team; Consensus first-team All-American from 1983–1985; played in the NBA from 1985-97 for the Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns.
Tulsa World File photo
June 10: Actress Jeanne Tripplehorn
Birthday: June 10, 1963 Oklahoma ties: Born in Tulsa; graduated from Edison High School and attended the University of Tulsa
Claim to fame: Had roles in multiple movies, including "Basic Instinct," "Waterworld" and "Sliding Doors"
Photo by MATT SAYLES/AP File
June 13: Actor Ben Johnson (deceased)
Birthday: June 13, 1918 (died April 8, 1996 at age 77) Oklahoma tie: Born in Foraker
Claim to fame: Won the 1971 Academy Award for best supporting actor for his role in "The Last Picture Show"
AP File Photo
June 18: Singer Blake Shelton
Birthday: June 18, 1976 Oklahoma tie: Born in Ada; hometown is Tishomingo
Claim to fame: Coach on NBC's The Voice since its inception; winner of multiple Country Music Association, Academy of Country Music and CMT awards; 2014 Oklahoma Hall of Fame inductee
Photo by CHRIS PIZZELLO/AP File
June 19: Football player Jason White
Birthday: June 19, 1980 Oklahoma ties: Born in Tuttle; Tuttle High School and University of Oklahoma graduate; currently resides in Tuttle
Claim to fame: 2003 Heisman Trophy winner
Tulsa World File photo
June 20: Actress Candy Clark
Birthday: June 20, 1947 Oklahoma tie: Born in Norman
Claim to fame: Appeared in multiple films, including "American Graffiti" and "The Man Who Fell to Earth."
Photo by CHRIS PIZZELLO/AP File
June 20: Actress Jadin Gould
Birthday: June 20, 1998 Oklahoma tie: Born in Stillwater
Claim to fame: Appeared multiple TV series and films, including 2013's "Man of Steel"
Photo by PAUL A. HEBERT/AP File
June 23: Actress Kate Melton
Birthday: June 23, 1992 Oklahoma tie: Born in Oklahoma City
Claim to fame: Appeared in multiple films, including two from the "Scooby-Doo" franchise
Photo by RICHARD VOGEL/AP File
June 26: Singer Ryan Tedder
Birthday: June 26, 1979 Oklahoma ties: Born in Tulsa; attended Jenks High School and Oral Roberts University
Claim to fame: Lead singer of pop rock band OneRepublic; three-time Grammy Award winner for Album of the Year
Photo by DANNY MOLOSHOK/AP File
July 3: Actress Olivia Munn
Birthday: July 3, 1980 Oklahoma ties: Born in Oklahoma City; Putnam City North High School and University of Oklahoma graduate
Claim to fame: Acted in various film and TV roles, including "X-Men: Apocalypse" and History Channel's "Six"
Photo by EVAN AGOSTINI/AP File
July 8: Singer Toby Keith
Birthday: July 8, 1961 Oklahoma ties: Born in Clinton; Moore High School graduate
Claim to fame: Has 20 No. 1 singles including "Should've Been a Cowboy" and winner of multiple American Music, Academy of Country Music, Country Music Association and Billboard awards
Photo by GREG ALLEN/AP File
July 14: Musician Woody Guthrie (deceased)
Birthday: July 14, 1912 (died Oct. 3, 1967 at age 55) Oklahoma ties: Born in Okemah; Woody Guthrie Center in downtown Tulsa hosts a collection of his archives
Claim to fame: A prominent American folk musician whose most famous song was "This Land Is Your Land," written in 1940
AP File Photo
July 14: Actor Dale Robertson (deceased)
Birthday: July 14, 1923 (died Feb. 27, 2013 at age 89) Oklahoma tie: Born in Harrah; attended Oklahoma Military Academy in Claremore; retired from acting to his ranch in Yukon
Claim to fame: Known for TV roles in "Tales of Wells Fargo "The Iron Horse."
AP File Photo
July 15: Actor Mason Dye
Birthday: July 15, 1994 Oklahoma tie: Born in Shawnee and grew up in Ada
Claim to fame: Appeared in TV series "Flowers in the Attic" and "Teen Wolf"
Photo by JOHN SHEARER/AP File
July 16: Football player Barry Sanders
Birthday: July 16, 1968 Oklahoma tie: Played football at Oklahoma State University
Claim to fame: 1988 Heisman Trophy winner; 2004 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee; 2005 Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame inductee
Photo by JOSE JUAREZ/AP File
July 17: Actress Heather Langenkamp
Birthday: July 17, 1964 Oklahoma tie: Born in Tulsa
Claim to fame: Appeared in two "A Nightmare on Elm Street" movies and had a main role in TV series "Just the Ten of Us"
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File
July 19: Actor Owen Joyner
Birthday: July 19, 2000 Oklahoma tie: Born in Oklahoma City
Claim to fame: Had roles in Nickelodeon's "100 Things to Do Before High School" and "Knight Squad."
Photo by WILLY SANJUAN/AP file
July 22: Comedian Dan Rowan (deceased)
Birthday: July 22, 1922 (died Sept. 22, 1987 at age 65) Oklahoma tie: Born in Beggs
Claim to fame: Co-starred on "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In," which won a 1969 Emmy Award
AP File Photo
July 24: Musician Kristin Chenoweth
Birthday: July 24, 1968 Oklahoma ties: Born and raised in Broken Arrow; Oklahoma City University graduate
Claim to fame: Winner of a Tony Award, Primetime Emmy Award and numerous other awards; original Glinda in Broadway musical Wicked
Photo by CHARLES SYKES/AP File
July 25: Actor Mason Cook
Birthday: July 25, 2000 Oklahoma tie: Born in Oklahoma City
Claim to fame: Appeared in 2011 film "Spy Kids: All the Time in the World" and now stars on ABC's "Speechless"
Photo by JORDAN STRAUSS/AP File
July 26: Director Blake Edwards (deceased)
Birthday: July 26, 1922 (died Dec. 15, 2010 at age 88) Oklahoma tie: Born in Tulsa
Claim to fame: Directed multiple notable films, including "Breakfast at Tiffany's" and the "Pink Panther" series. Received a 2004 honorary Academy Award.
Photo by RENE MACURA/AP File
July 29: Businessman George Kaiser
Birthday: July 29, 1942 Oklahoma ties: Born and resides in Tulsa; Central High School graduate; chairman of BOK Financial Corporation in Tulsa
Claim to fame: In 2019, Forbes listed Kaiser as the 191st richest person in the world, with net worth of $7.8 billion; known locally for his philanthropy, including The Gathering Place and the George Kaiser Family Foundation.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
August 6: Basketball coach Henry Iba (deceased)
Birthday: Aug. 6, 1904 (died Jan. 15, 1993 at age 88) Oklahoma ties: Coached men's basketball from 1934–1970 at Oklahoma A&M (which was renamed Oklahoma State University in 1957); coached Oklahoma A&M baseball from 1934-1941.
Claim to fame: Half the namesake of OSU's Gallagher-Iba Arena; Won NCAA championships in 1945 and 1946 and had Final Four berths in 1949 and 1951; Coached the 1964 and 1968 Olympic teams to gold medals.
Photo by TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
August 7: Football player Kyler Murray
Birthday: Aug. 7, 1997 Oklahoma tie: Played football at the University of Oklahoma
Claim to fame: 2018 Heisman Trophy winner; 2018 MLB first round draft pick; 2019 NFL Draft top overall pick
Photo by RALPH FRESO/AP File
August 7: Singer B.J. Thomas
Birthday: Aug. 7, 1942 Oklahoma tie: Born in Hugo
Claim to fame: Singer of "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head" and "Hooked on a Feeling"
Photo by WADE PAYNE/AP File
August 7: Actor Randy Wayne
Birthday: Aug. 7, 1981 Oklahoma tie: Born and raised in Moore
Claim to fame: Had multiple roles on TV, including on ABC's "Sons & Daughters"
Photo by PAUL A. HEBERT/AP File
August 9: TV host Hoda Kotb
Birthday: Aug. 9, 1964 Oklahoma tie: Born in Norman
Claim to fame: Co-anchor of NBC's "Today" show
Photo by ANDY KROPA/AP File
August 9: Wrestling coach John Smith
Birthday: Aug. 9, 1965 Oklahoma ties: Born in Del City; Del City High School and Oklahoma State University graduate; current OSU head wrestling coach
Claim to fame: Won NCAA individual championships as a wrestler in 1987 and 1988; 1988 and 1992 Olympic gold medalist; Coached OSU to five national championships in wrestling in 1994, 2003, 2004, 2005 and 2006
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
August 10: Basketball player John Starks
Birthday: Aug. 10, 1965 Oklahoma ties: Born in Tulsa; graduated from Central High School; played basketball at Northern Oklahoma College, Oklahoma Junior College and Oklahoma State University.
Claim to fame: Played in the NBA from 1988-2002, most notably for the New York Knicks. Was a 1994 NBA All-Star and the 1997 NBA Sixth Man of the Year.
Photo by RON FREHM/AP File
August 12: Football coach Mike Gundy
Birthday: Aug. 12, 1967 Oklahoma ties: Born in Midwest City; Midwest City High School and Oklahoma State University graduate
Claim to fame: Current OSU football head coach (since 2005)
Photo by DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/For the Tulsa World
August 17: Athletic director Mike Holder
Birthday: Aug. 17, 1948 Oklahoma tie: Oklahoma State graduate; Current OSU athletic director; former OSU men's golf coach
Claim to fame: Coached OSU to eight national championships 25 conference championships
Photo by BILL HAISTEN/Tulsa World
August 19: Basketball coach Lon Kruger
Birthday: Aug. 19, 1952 Oklahoma tie: Current University of Oklahoma head men's basketball coach
Claim to fame: Took both the Florida Gators and Oklahoma Sooners to the Final Four (1994, 2016)
Photo by JOEY JOHNSON/For the Tulsa World
August 21: Director Stephen Hillenburg
Birthday: Aug. 21, 1961 Oklahoma tie: Born in Lawton
Claim to fame: Creator of Nickelodeon cartoon "SpongeBob SquarePants"
Photo by CHARLES SYKES/AP File
August 23: Actress Vera Miles
Birthday: Aug. 23, 1929 Oklahoma tie: Born in Boise City
Claim to fame: Appeared in multiple Alfred Hitchcock movies, including 1960's "Psycho."
AP File Photo
August 28: Mayor GT Bynum
Birthday: Aug. 28, 1977 Oklahoma tie: Born in Tulsa; Cascia Hall graduate
Claim to fame: Current Tulsa mayor; former Tulsa city councilor
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File
September 1: TV host Dr. Phil
Birthday: Sept. 1, 1950 Oklahoma ties: Born in Vinita; played football at University of Tulsa
Claim to fame: Phil McGraw became known as "Dr. Phil" first as a guest on Oprah's TV show, then after launching his own syndicated daily television show.
Photo by CHRIS PIZZELLO/AP File
September 5: Wrestling coach Ed Gallagher (deceased)
Birthday: September 5, 1887 (died Aug. 28, 1940 at age 52) Oklahoma ties: Oklahoma A&M graduate; longtime Oklahoma A&M wrestling coach
Claim to fame: Half of the namesake of Oklahoma State University's Gallagher-Iba Arena; had 19 undefeated seasons and 11 NCAA titles during his coaching career
Photo provided by OSU Athletics
September 5: Football coach Lincoln Riley
Birthday: Sept. 5, 1983 Oklahoma tie: Current University of Oklahoma head football coach
Claim to fame: Won the Big 12 championship in each of his first two seasons as OU's coach, earning a College Football Playoff berth both seasons (2017, 2018)
Photo by ALONZO ADAMS/For the Tulsa World
September 9: Football coach Bob Stoops
Birthday: Sept. 9, 1960 Oklahoma ties: University of Oklahoma head football coach from 1999–2016; resides in Norman
Claim to fame: Won the 2000 national championship and 10 Big 12 Conference championships as OU's head coach
Photo by TONY GUTIERREZ/AP File
September 12: Actress Lauren Stamile
Birthday: Sept. 12, 1976 Oklahoma ties: Born in Tulsa; Cascia Hall graduate
Claim to fame: Appeared on multiple TV series, including ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" and NBC's "Community."
Photo by JOHN SALANGSANG/AP File
September 18: Singer Taylor Dye
Birthday: September 18, 1995 Oklahoma tie: Born in Ada
Claim to fame: One half of the country music duo Maddie & Tae (Tae is pictured at right)
Photo by MARK HUMPHREY/AP File
September 18: Actor James Marsden
Birthday: Sept. 18, 1973 Oklahoma ties: Born in Stillwater; graduated from Putnam North High School and attended Oklahoma State University
Claim to fame: Starred in multiple films including the first three "X-Men" movies and "Superman Returns"
Photo by MARK VON HOLDEN/AP File
September 18: Football player Billy Sims
Birthday: Sept. 18, 1955 Oklahoma ties: Played football at the University of Oklahoma; namesake Billy Sims Barbecue restaurant franchises have multiple locations in the state
Claim to fame: 1978 Heisman Trophy winner; 1980 NFL Draft top overall pick; played for NFL's Detroit Lions from 1980-84.
Photo by PAUL SANCYA/AP File
September 18: Actor Gailard Sartain
Birthday: Sept. 18, 1946 Oklahoma ties: Born in Tulsa; attended Cascia Hall and graduated from Will Rogers High School and University of Tulsa
Claim to fame: Was a regular on the country music variety series "Hee Haw" and appeared in several "Ernest" movies.
Tulsa World File photo
September 19: Singer Trisha Yearwood
Birthday: Sept. 19, 1964 Oklahoma tie: Resides in Owasso with husband, Garth Brooks
Claim to fame: 1991 debut "She's in Love with the Boy" became a No. 1 single and won multiple Grammy, Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association awards.
Photo by GARRET FISBECK/For the Tulsa World
September 19: Basketball player Trae Young
Birthday: Sept. 19, 1998 Oklahoma ties: Norman North graduate; attended University of Oklahoma
Claim to fame: 2018 consensus first-team All-American; 2018 first-round NBA Draft pick; 2019 NBA All-Rookie first team
Photo by PHELAN M. EBENHACK/AP File
September 22: Actress Lynn Herring
Birthday: Sept. 22, 1958 Oklahoma tie: Born in Enid
Claim to fame: Won multiple Soap Opera Digest awards for her role on TV series "General Hospital."
Photo by MARK J. TERRILL/AP File
September 23: Actress Mary Kay Place
Birthday: Sept. 23, 1947 Oklahoma ties: Born in Tulsa; graduate of Hale High School and the University of Tulsa
Claim to fame: Appeared in multiple films and TV series, including "Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman," which earned her the 1977 Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actress.
Photo by RICHARD SHOTWELL/AP File
September 28: Football player Steve Largent
Birthday: Sept. 28, 1954 Oklahoma ties: Born in Tulsa; Putnam City High School and University of Tulsa graduate; Represented Oklahoma's first Congressional district from 1994-2002
Claim to fame: Seven-time NFL Pro Bowler; 1995 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee
Photo by SCOTT EKLUND/AP File
September 29: Basketball player Kevin Durant
Birthday: Sept. 29, 1988 Oklahoma ties: 2015 Oklahoma Hall of Fame inductee; played for NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder from 2008–2016
Claim to fame: 2012 and 2016 Olympic gold medalist; 2014 NBA MVP; 10-time NBA All-Star
Photo by MARK J. TERRILL/AP File
October 2: Pop singer Jacob Sartorius
Birthday: Oct. 2, 2002 Oklahoma tie: Born in Tulsa
Claim to fame: Nominated for 2016 and 2017 Teen Choice Awards
Photo by JOHN AMIS/AP Images for NFL
October 5: Football coach Barry Switzer
Birthday: Oct. 5, 1937 Oklahoma ties: University of Oklahoma head football coach from 1973–1988; Resides in Norman
Claim to fame: Won three national championships as head coach at OU in 1974, 1975 and 1985; Won Super Bowl 30 as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys; 2001 College Football Hall of Fame inductee
Photo by SUE OGROCKI/AP File
October 8: Athletic director Joe Castiglione
Birthday: Oct. 8, 1957 Oklahoma tie: Current University of Oklahoma athletic director
Claim to fame: OU has won 18 national championship since he began as athletic director in 1998; 2018 Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame inductee
Photo by BRYAN TERRY/The Oklahoman
October 12: Ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer
Birthday: Oct. 12, 2004 Oklahoma tie: Born and raised in Oklahoma City
Claim to fame: 2017 America's Got Talent winner
Photo by JORDAN STRAUSS/AP File
October 13: Actor Noah Crawford
Birthday: Oct. 13, 1994 Oklahoma tie: Born in Oklahoma City
Claim to fame: Appeared in TV series "My Name is Earl" and Nickelodeon's "How to Rock."
Photo by JOE KOHEN/AP File
October 13: Actress Tisha Campbell-Martin
Birthday: Oct. 13, 1968 Oklahoma tie: Born in Oklahoma City
Claim to fame: Appeared in multiple film and TV roles, including main roles in"Martin," "My Wife & Kids" and "Dr. Ken"
Photo by PAUL A. HEBERT/AP File
October 16: Actress Pamela Bach
Birthday: Oct. 16, 1963 Oklahoma ties: Born in Tulsa; graduate of East Central High School and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College
Claim to fame: Appeared in numerous film and TV series, including "Baywatch." Previously married to series star David Hasselhoff.
Photo by NICK UT/AP File
October 16: Actor Paul Sparks
Birthday: Oct. 16, 1971 Oklahoma ties: Born in Lawton; graduate of Marlow High School; attended Oklahoma State University
Claim to fame: Appeared in multiple TV and movie roles, including on HBO's "Boardwalk Empire."
Photo by WILLY SANJUAN/AP File
October 20: Singer Wanda Jackson
Birthday: October 20, 1937 Oklahoma ties: Born in Maud; longtime resident of Oklahoma City
Claim to fame: Nicknamed the "Queen of Rockabilly," was a 2009 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee
Photo by MARK HUMPHREY/AP File
October 20: Baseball player Mickey Mantle (deceased)
Birthday: Oct. 20, 1931 (died Aug. 13, 1995 at age 63) Oklahoma ties: Born in Spavinaw; Commerce High School graduate; 1964 Oklahoma Hall of Fame inductee; Mickey Mantle Plaza at Oklahoma City's Bricktown Ballpark includes a statue of him
Claim to fame: 20-time MLB All-Star; Helped the New York Yankees to seven World Series championships; 1974 Baseball Hall of Fame inductee
AP File Photo
October 22: Musician Zac Hanson
Birthday: Oct. 22, 1985 Oklahoma ties: Born in Tulsa; hosts annual downtown Tulsa beer festival "The Hop Jam" with his brothers
Claim to fame: Part of "Hanson" music group with his brothers, Issac and Taylor. Group is known worldwide for 1997 hit song "MMMBop."
Photo by TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World File
October 25: Austin Winkler
Birthday: Oct. 25, 1981 Oklahoma tie: Born in Oklahoma City
Claim to fame: Former lead singer of rock band Hinder, which had hits including "Lips of an Angel"
Photo by OWEN SWEENEY/AP File
October 26: Actress Samantha Isler
Birthday: Oct. 26, 1998 Oklahoma tie: Born in Tulsa
Claim to fame: Appeared in several TV series, including NBC's "Sean Saves the World."
Photo by CHRIS PIZZELLO/AP File
October 28: Actress Lexi Ainsworth
Birthday: Oct. 28, 1992 Oklahoma tie: Born in Oklahoma City
Claim to fame: Won a Young Artist Award and Daytime Emmy Award for her role in TV series "General Hospital"
Photo by RICHARD SHOTWELL/AP File
October 29: Actress Milena Govich
Birthday: Oct. 29, 1976 Oklahoma ties: Born in Norman; graduate of Norman High School and the University of Central Oklahoma
Claim to fame: Appeared in numerous movie and TV roles, including NBC's "Law & Order."
Photo by RICHARD SHOTWELL/AP File
October 29: Educator Burns Hargis
Birthday: Oct. 29, 1945 Oklahoma ties: John Marshall High School and Oklahoma State University graduate Claim to fame: Current president of OSU; 2009 Oklahoma Hall of Fame inductee
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
November 3: Basketball coach Frank Haith
Birthday: Nov. 3, 1965 Oklahoma tie: Current University of Tulsa head men's basketball coach
Claim to fame: Took several different programs to the NCAA tournament, including Miami, Missouri and TU.
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
November 4: Actor Will Rogers (deceased)
Birthday: Nov. 4, 1879 (died August 15, 1935 at age 55) Oklahoma ties: Born in Oologah; the Will Rogers Memorial is in Claremore
Claim to fame: Nicknamed "Oklahoma's Favorite Son" was one of Hollywood's biggest actors of his era
Photo by HARRISON B. ROBERTS/AP File
November 4: Football coach Pat Jones
Birthday: Nov. 4, 1947 Oklahoma ties: Oklahoma State head football coach from 1984-1994
Claim to fame: Coached famed OSU running backs Thurman Thomas and Barry Sanders, who both went on to Pro Football Hall of Fame careers
Photo via The Oklahoman archives
November 8: Singer Patti Page (deceased)
Birthday: Nov. 8, 1927 (died Jan. 1, 2013 at age 85) Oklahoma tie: Born in Claremore; graduated from Webster High School
Claim to fame: Had multiple No. 1 songs, including "Tennessee Waltz" and "(How Much Is That) Doggie in the Window"
Photo by EDWARD KITCH/AP File
November 8: Football player Sam Bradford
Birthday: Nov. 8, 1987 Oklahoma ties: Born in Oklahoma City; Putnam City North High School graduate; played football at the University of Oklahoma
Claim to fame: 2008 Heisman Trophy winner; 2010 NFL Draft top overall pick; 2010 NFL offensive Rookie of the Year
Photo by MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ/AP File
November 8: Actress Alfre Woodard
Birthday: Nov. 8, 1952 Oklahoma ties: Born in Tulsa; Bishop Kelley High School graduate
Claim to fame: Winner of multiple Screen Actors Guild, Primetime Emmy and NAACP Image awards; won a Golden Globe in 1998 for her role in "Miss Evers' Boys;" 2014 Oklahoma Hall of Fame inductee
Photo by JORDAN STRAUSS/AP File
November 12: Basketball player Russell Westbrook
Birthday: Nov. 12, 1988 Oklahoma ties: 2016 Oklahoma Hall of Fame inductee; Played for NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder from 2008–2019
Claim to fame: 2012 Olympic gold medalist; 2017 NBA MVP; eight-time NBA All-Star
Photo by DAVID J. PHILLIP/AP File
November 13: Businessman David Green
Birthday: Nov. 13, 1941 Oklahoma tie: Resides in Oklahoma City
Claim to fame: In 2019, Forbes ranked Green as the 209th richest person in the world, with net worth $6.8 billion. Founded store chain of Hobby Lobby and Washington DC's Museum of the Bible.
Photo by SUE OGROCKI/AP File
November 16: Athletic director Derrick Gragg
Birthday: Nov. 16, 1969 Oklahoma tie: Current University of Tulsa athletic director (since 2013)
Claim to fame: Helped lead TU athletics from previous conference affiliation with Conference USA to current affiliation with the American Athletic Conference in 2014
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
November 16: Actor Clu Gulager
Birthday: Nov. 16, 1928 Oklahoma ties: Born in Holdenville; attended Northeastern State University in Tahlequah
Claim to fame: Co-starred in TV series "Billy the Kid" and NBC's "The Tall Man" and "The Virginian."
Photo by ISAAC BREKKEN/AP File
November 16: State of Oklahoma
Birthday: Nov. 16, 1907
This photo shows the inauguration of Gov. Charles Haskell on Nov. 16, 1907 on the steps of the Carnegie Library of Guthrie.
This was also the date then-U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt issued Presidential Proclamation 780 admitting Oklahoma as the 46th state.
Oklahoma celebrates 113 years of statehood in 2020.
Photo provided by Oklahoma Historical Society
November 17: Musician Issac Hanson
Birthday: Nov. 17, 1980 Oklahoma ties: Born in Tulsa; hosts annual downtown Tulsa beer festival "The Hop Jam" with his brothers
Claim to fame: Part of "Hanson" music group with his brothers, Taylor and Zac. Group is known worldwide for 1997 hit song "MMMBop."
Tulsa World File photo
November 21: Football player Troy Aikman
Birthday: Nov. 21, 1966 Oklahoma ties: Henryetta High School graduate; started college football career at University of Oklahoma
Claim to fame: Part of 1985 Oklahoma Sooners national championship team; first overall pick in 1989 NFL Draft; three-time NFL Super Bowl champion; 2006 College Football Hall of Fame and 2008 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee
Photo by L.M. OTERO/AP
November 25: Wrestler Kenny Monday
Birthday: November 25, 1961 Oklahoma ties: Born in Tulsa; Booker T. Washington and Oklahoma State University graduate
Claim to fame: 1988 Seoul Olympics gold medalist; 1991 Pan American games gold medalist
Tulsa World File photo
December 7: Actor Clarence "Ducky" Nash (deceased)
Birthday: Dec. 7, 1904 (died Feb. 20, 1985 at age 80) Oklahoma tie: Born in Watonga
Claim to fame: Original voice of Disney's Donald Duck.
Photo by LIU HEUNG SHING/AP File
December 9: Football player Steve Owens
Birthday: Dec. 9, 1947 Oklahoma ties: Born in Gore; Miami High School and University of Oklahoma graduate
Claim to fame: 1969 Heisman Trophy winner; played for NFL's Detroit Lions from 1970–74.
Photo by TY RUSSELL/AP File
December 11: Businessman Harold Hamm
Birthday: Dec. 11, 1945 Oklahoma ties: Born in Lexington; Oklahoma City resident; 2011 Oklahoma Hall of Fame inductee
Claim to fame: In 2019, Forbes listed him as the 105th richest person in the world, with an estimated net worth of $12.7 billion with his family. Founded Continental Resources, which is among Oklahoma's largest public companies.
Photo by KEVIN CEDERSTROM/AP File
December 13: Actor Van Heflin (deceased)
Birthday: Dec. 13, 1908 (died July 23, 1971 at age 62) Oklahoma ties: Born in Walters; graduate of Oklahoma City's Classen High School and the University of Oklahoma
Claim to fame: Won the 1942 Academy Award for best supporting actor for his role in "Johnny Eager"
AP File Photo
December 17: Actor Wes Studi
Birthday: Dec. 17, 1947 Oklahoma ties: Born in Cherokee County; attended Tulsa Community College; was enlisted in the Oklahoma National Guard
Claim to fame: Will be the first Native American to receive an Oscar; known for film roles including "Dances with Wolves"
Photo by CHRIS PIZZELLO/AP File
December 18: Actor Brad Pitt
Birthday: Dec. 18, 1963 Oklahoma tie: Born in Shawnee
Claim to fame: Multiple-time Oscar nominee and 1996 Golden Globe award winner for best supporting actor (12 Monkeys)
Photo by MARCO UGARTE/AP File
December 21: Football coach Philip Montgomery
Birthday: Dec. 21, 1971 Oklahoma tie: Current University of Tulsa head football coach
Claim to fame: TU earned bowl berths in each of his first two seasons as head coach in 2015 and 2016.
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
December 24: Actor Wade Williams
Birthday: Dec. 24, 1961 Oklahoma ties: Born in Tulsa; attended the University of Tulsa
Claim to fame: Had multiple roles in TV and film; most notable role was in TV series "Prison Break"
Photo by MATT SAYLES/AP File
December 27: Pro wrestler Bill Goldberg
Birthday: December 27, 1966 Oklahoma ties: Born in Tulsa; Edison High School graduate
Claim to fame: Longtime WCW and WWE professional wrestler, including a notable undefeated streak from 1997 to 1998
Photo by ERIK S. LESSER/AP File
December 28: Singer Joe Diffie (deceased)
Birthday: Dec. 28, 1958 (died March 29, 2020) Oklahoma tie: Born in Tulsa; graduate of Vinita High School and Cameron University in Lawton
Claim to fame: Winner of a 1998 Grammy Award for "Same Old Train" and 1997 Academy of Country Music award for "I Don't Need Your Rockin' Chair"
Photo by AL WAGNER/AP File
December 28: Actress Taylor Mosby
Birthday: Dec. 28, 2002 Oklahoma tie: Born in Tulsa
Claim to fame: Appeared in multiple TV series, including "Criminal Minds" and "The Last O.G."
Photo by WILLY SANJUAN/AP File
December 28: Governor Kevin Stitt
Birthday: December 28, 1972 Oklahoma ties: Norman High School and Oklahoma State University graduate; Jenks resident
Claim to fame: Elected Governor of Oklahoma in 2018
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
