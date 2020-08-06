Walmart

You can find pretty much everything at Walmart, some people say, and now, you can even find a free movie. A drive-in movie. In the parking lot.

That's if you live in Stillwater, Lawton or Yukon, at least.

The retail giant is presenting a program of free drive-in movies at 160 locations nationwide, with Oklahoma shows in September and including "The Karate Kid," "Madagascar," "Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse" and "The Goonies."

These pop-up movies are presented in partnership with Tribeca Film Festival, which earlier during the pandemic presented a series of drive-in shows in some parts of the U.S.

Tickets are free, and those interested can sign up at thewalmartdrivein.com to apply for advance-only tickets (not available at the gate) that will allow as many people as your car has seatbelts for, according to the website.

An FM radio is needed to hear the audio, and masks must be worn by those who leave the vehicle.

The screenings will be set up in the parking lots of Walmart Supercenter locations for the following cities and dates:

Stillwater: Sept. 1 ("The Iron Giant"), Sept. 2 ("The Goonies"), Sept. 4 ("The Karate Kid") and Sept. 5 ("Madagascar")

Lawton: Sept. 8 ("Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse") and Sept. 9 ("Spy Kids")

Yukon: Sept. 11 ("The Karate Kid") and Sept. 12 ("Madagascar")

The gate for these events opens at 6 p.m., with showtimes set for 7:30 p.m., and no late entry is allowed, according to thewalmartdrivein.com.

