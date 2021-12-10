Thousands of toys donated through Hard Rock toy drive

More than 3,000 toys will be under Green Country Christmas trees this season thanks to two large toy donations by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, according to a news release

The resort destination held a toy drive in early December that allowed qualifying casino guests to bring in new, unused toys in exchange for complimentary One Star Rewards gifts. The majority of the collected toys were accumulated in just a few hours.

“We’re overwhelmed by the response that we received from our guests to help us give back to our community,” general manager Martin Madewell said in the release. “We’re proud to partner with them to give back to our community and make our local holiday season a little brighter.”

The toys were donated to Zayden’s Toy Drive, with local designation to the Saint Francis Children’s Hospital Toy Closet, and to the Marine Corps Toys for Tots of Broken Arrow, an organization that distributes over 50,000 toys across northeast Oklahoma each year.