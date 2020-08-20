Tulsa’s biggest theaters are opening back up this weekend, just in time for some new studio movies arriving after some cinemas were closed for five months.
‘Unhinged’
“He can happen to anyone.” This road-rage thriller with Russell Crowe tormenting motorists is a gritty, grimy nightmare of a chiller, and that’s a good thing if your heart can stand it.
‘Words on Bathroom Walls’
Based on Julia Walton’s young-adult novel, a teen boy with mental health issues tries an experimental drug in hopes of being better able to find his way through high school and through life. Starring Charlie Plummer of “Looking for Alaska.”
‘Cut Throat City’
This heist movie set during the desperation of Hurricane Katrina features a very cool cast and is directed by RZA, the Wu-Tang Clan rapper turned filmmaker with his third film.
‘Inception’ 10th anniversary re-release
Theaters are jumping at the chance to play director Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending thriller about a thief who enters people’s dreams to steal information from their subconscious two weeks ahead of Nolan’s “Tenet” arriving in cinemas.
‘The Burnt Orange Heresy’
This rare-painting art heist movie features an ensemble cast including Elizabeth Debicki, Claes Bang, Mick Jagger and Donald Sutherland.