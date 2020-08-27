This week's new movies in theaters: Bill & Ted, mutants and more among multiple new movies

Nearly all of Tulsa's theaters are open again this weekend, just in time for Bill and Ted and teen X-Men characters.

‘The New Mutants’

It’s the “X-Men” universe but with teen mutants trapped inside a mental-health facility against their will. Characters include Magik and Wolfsbane; stars include Anya Taylor-Joy (“Emma”) and Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”).

‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’

Head to Eton Square Cinema or Cinergy Tulsa if you want to see Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, gone from dudes to dads in middle age, as they must write a “most excellent” song and save the world with the help of their daughters. Also available through on-demand services.

‘The Personal History of David Copperfield’

It's a modern take on Charles Dickens' classic tale of a young man who must overcome a series of obstacles in his pursuit of success. Dev Patel ("Lion") stars in the title role for director Armando Iannucci of HBO's "Veep." Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie and Peter Capaldi co-star.

‘Fatima’