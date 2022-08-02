 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Third Eye Blind is coming to Tulsa in October

  • Updated
  • 0
June 2003

Third Eye Blind lead singer Stephan Jenkins performs.

 TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World

Third Eye Blind is coming to Hard Rock Live to perform on October 21 at 8 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $69.50 and they are now on sale at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com.

Since 1997, San Francisco's Third Eye Blind has recorded five best-selling albums and assembled one career retrospective. For more information on the rock band, visit www.ThirdEyeBlind.com.

