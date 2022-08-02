Third Eye Blind is coming to Tulsa in October

Third Eye Blind is coming to Hard Rock Live to perform on October 21 at 8 p.m.
Ticket prices start at $69.50 and they are now on sale at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
Since 1997, San Francisco's Third Eye Blind has recorded five best-selling albums and assembled one career retrospective. For more information on the rock band, visit www.ThirdEyeBlind.com.
Watch Now: 5 to find: Things to do this weekend
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Ashley Jones
Staff Writer
I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today