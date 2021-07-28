 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Theory of a Deadman sets Nov. 3 show
0 Comments

Theory of a Deadman sets Nov. 3 show

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Get to the Tulsa State Fair, WWE Smackdown and check out some museums (copy)

Theory of a Deadman will perform Nov. 3 at the Tulsa Theater. Courtesy

Canadian rock band Theory of a Deadman, whose May 2020 Tulsa concert had to be postponed because of COVID-19, will now perform Nov. 3 at the Tulsa Theater, 105 W. Brady St.

All tickets that were purchased for the May 2020 show will be honored. Tickets are still available at $30.50-$33.50; to purchase, go to bradytheater.com.

The Juno Award-winning band blends diverse influences, including country and pop, into its music.

The band's most recent release is 2020's "Say Nothing," which featured the song "History of Violence," that addresses domestic violence. The band is donating $1 of every ticket sold to support organizations dedicated to breaking the cycle of domestic violence and building a community free of abuse.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Justin Bieber supports Simone Biles

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News