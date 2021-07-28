Theory of a Deadman sets Nov. 3 show

Canadian rock band Theory of a Deadman, whose May 2020 Tulsa concert had to be postponed because of COVID-19, will now perform Nov. 3 at the Tulsa Theater, 105 W. Brady St.

All tickets that were purchased for the May 2020 show will be honored. Tickets are still available at $30.50-$33.50; to purchase, go to bradytheater.com.

The Juno Award-winning band blends diverse influences, including country and pop, into its music.

The band's most recent release is 2020's "Say Nothing," which featured the song "History of Violence," that addresses domestic violence. The band is donating $1 of every ticket sold to support organizations dedicated to breaking the cycle of domestic violence and building a community free of abuse.

