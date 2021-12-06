 Skip to main content
Theo Von sets show at River Spirit
Theo Von sets show at River Spirit

Theo Von

Comedian and podcaster Theo Von, shown at a Global Green pre-Oscar party in 2015, is coming to The Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. John Salangsang/Invision/AP

 John Salangsang

Comedian and podcaster Theo Von is bringing his Return of the Rat Tour to The Cove, River Spirit Casino Resort’s concert venue.

Von will perform May 6. Tickets go on sale Dec. 10 at riverspirittulsa.com.

Von’s latest comedy special, “Regular People,” is available for streaming on Netflix.

