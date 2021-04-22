Then: 'Young Frankenstein;' Now: Skillet's John Cooper embraces drive-in theater tour

“Now it feels like we are headed out of the danger zone,” he said. “Life is probably going to come back to normal, so there’s probably a bit more optimism now than there was then.”

If people are ready to blow off some steam, Cooper said there’s no better way to do that than at a rock and roll show.

“That’s what rock music is,” he said. “It makes you feel better. It’s why people have it in their workout room or in their car when they are driving fast. I’m looking forward to it and looking forward to seeing some fans out there and rocking out and feeling hopeful about the future.”

Did Cooper miss being out on the road last year? Some people love traveling, but he’s not necessarily a member of that species.

“I just love the fans,” he said, adding that he also loves performing. “As long as I can see fans every night, then I will deal with the travel.”

Cooper said it didn’t drive him stir crazy to be off the road in 2020, but it drive him stir crazy that he wasn’t able to do “normal” things because of all that was going on in the world. However, spending an extended amount of time at home allowed him to embrace new joys, like sleeping in his own bed.