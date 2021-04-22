Then: 'Young Frankenstein;' Now: Skillet's John Cooper embraces drive-in theater tour

You can’t blame Skillet’s John Cooper for being nostalgic about drive-in theaters.
A drive-in theater in the Memphis area was the site of one of his first moviegoing experiences. He hopped into a “hatchback Honda thing” with his parents and was treated to the Mel Brooks comedy classic “Young Frankenstein.”
“Then as I got older I went back and I saw ‘Top Gun’ at the drive-in theater,” he said. “In high school, my buddies and I would go. You cram into a vehicle and you pay one fee and you try to get as many people in as you can.”
Fast forward to the present and Cooper asks this question: What could be better than rock and roll plus a drive-in theater?
Skillet is in the midst of a drive-in theater tour. The Christian rock band was originally booked to make a tour stop at the Admiral Twin, but will instead play an outdoor show with Jordan Feliz and Colton Dixon at Victory Church, 7700 S. Lewis Ave. For tickets, go to driveintheatertour.com.
Skillet first tested the drive-in theater route in 2020. The concert industry was on hold due to COVID-19, so Skillet hit the road for three drive-in shows in September. At the time, fans were still getting used to the idea of what a lockdown was going to be like, according to Cooper, and they may have been skeptical about life was going to be like moving forward.
“Now it feels like we are headed out of the danger zone,” he said. “Life is probably going to come back to normal, so there’s probably a bit more optimism now than there was then.”
If people are ready to blow off some steam, Cooper said there’s no better way to do that than at a rock and roll show.
“That’s what rock music is,” he said. “It makes you feel better. It’s why people have it in their workout room or in their car when they are driving fast. I’m looking forward to it and looking forward to seeing some fans out there and rocking out and feeling hopeful about the future.”
Did Cooper miss being out on the road last year? Some people love traveling, but he’s not necessarily a member of that species.
“I just love the fans,” he said, adding that he also loves performing. “As long as I can see fans every night, then I will deal with the travel.”
Cooper said it didn’t drive him stir crazy to be off the road in 2020, but it drive him stir crazy that he wasn’t able to do “normal” things because of all that was going on in the world. However, spending an extended amount of time at home allowed him to embrace new joys, like sleeping in his own bed.
“This is the most I have ever been off the road since I have been married — 24 years now,” Cooper said before the drive-in theater tour began. “It’s like, wow, we sleep in our own bed. We can go to the grocery store and make our own food. That part of it is kind of fun. But I very much miss the fans and the energy of the show and getting back to what we do. I’m looking forward to that.”
