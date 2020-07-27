Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... ROGERS COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... SOUTHEASTERN OSAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... NORTHEASTERN CREEK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... MAYES COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... NORTHERN WAGONER COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... TULSA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... * UNTIL 730 PM CDT. * AT 326 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. ISOLATED POCKETS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN AND ANOTHER ROUND OF THUNDERSTORMS IS MOVING THRU THE ADVISORY AREA. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... TULSA... BROKEN ARROW... SAND SPRINGS... CLAREMORE... WAGONER... PRYOR... OWASSO... BIXBY... SAPULPA... JENKS... GLENPOOL... COWETA... PRYOR CREEK... SKIATOOK... CATOOSA... COLLINSVILLE... VERDIGRIS... CHOUTEAU... INOLA... KIEFER... THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 202 AND 271.