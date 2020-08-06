Theatre Tulsa will give Tulsa audience the chance to have mentalist Max Major mess with their minds, as part of a four-show season of interactive “experience events” beginning this September through February 2021.
Major, who is currently a contestant on the TV series "America's Got Talent," will star in the virtual event "Remote Control with Max Major," to be presented live online 7 p.m. Sept. 10-12.
Tickets for the family-friendly event are $55 per household, and can be ordered from the Theatre Tulsa website, theatretulsa.org. Tickets are limited, and must be purchased by Aug. 31
The Max Major show, as well as the subsequent shows, came about through a partnership between Theatre Tulsa and In The Box Entertainment, a program of the Adirondack Theater Festival in New York.
"We had been trying to come up with something that we could present, that would have some real theatricality to it, and one solution was to somehow make a show that was at once online and interactive," said Jarrod Kopp, Theatre Tulsa's executive director.
"We had started working on a murder mystery game, that would have a large interactive component," he said. "Then I heard about In The Box, and spoke with the artistic director. They had the same idea, but they were way ahead of us as far as production goes. So we arranged to have the exclusive rights for Oklahoma to present the shows In The Box has created."
Those who purchase tickets for any of the "In the Box" shows will receive by mail a sealed package that they are to open only when the show itself starts. In the box are prop items that are integral to the event.
Major will lead at-home audiences through a fully-interactive journey together they discover the power of virtual connection made possible through long-distance hypnosis and mentalism.
"I sat through a test run of the show, and I have to say, my mind was blown by what he was able to bring out of people," Kopp said. "Max will be watching the audience as well, so some viewers are going to become part of the show, the way an audience member might be brought onto the stage during a live show.
"I could also see some of the other people taking part in the show, and the families that were watching with me were having a ball," he said. "It's really a show that appeals to all ages."
Kopp said dates for the subsequent shows have not been established, but the plan is for them to be presented over two weekends in November, January and February.
The November show will be set on board a cruise ship, where the activities director will lead viewers through the experience. In January, the show will be an interactive murder mystery, while the February show will take place during a "wine-and-canvas" event, where the simple tasks of painting and drinking begin to go comically wrong.
“We want to offer our audiences entertainment that isn’t a consolation prize for not having live theatre,” Kopp said. “These shows are a new type of live theater that actually benefits from being digital. This is not just putting theater on Zoom — this is a new type of online theater created specifically for Zoom.”
Kopp said Theatre Tulsa is expanding its online education programs to include classes for adults as well as students, and is working to create special productions that could be presented in ways that observe social distancing.
"The pandemic has been a real blow in terms of revenue," he said. "We decided to push our production schedule out for a year, and that gave us some breathing space to be able to look at what we are doing, and what we might be able to do.
"Personally, I'm excited at where we are headed over the next six months," Kopp said. "And I hope that by then we will be able to start doing more traditional productions."
For more information: 918-587-8402, theatretulsa.org.