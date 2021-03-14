Theatre Tulsa hosts 'Whose Line' stars; Tulsa Ballet signs off on 'Signature Series'

Theatre Tulsa will present two of the stars of the long-running comedy show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” — Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood — in a livestreamed show, “Stream of Consciousness,” at 7 p.m. March 20 and 27. The show will be streamed via Zoom.

Like “Whose Line...,” this will be a live, interactive hour in which Mochrie and Sherwood will use suggestions from the audience to create skits and routines, relying only on their intuitions and wits.

Mochrie, whose career has ranged from being part of the Canadian Second City Troupe and TV commercials in the U.S. and Canada to film and TV roles, was a member of the original “Whose Line...” show in the United Kingdom, as well as the American version, where he is the only cast member to have appeared in every episode.

Sherwood joined the British version of the show in 1992 for three seasons and was part of the U.S. version for seven seasons.

Mochrie and Sherwood have toured as a live improv act since 2003 and have performed in Tulsa several times.