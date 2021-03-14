Theatre Tulsa hosts 'Whose Line' stars; Tulsa Ballet signs off on 'Signature Series'

Theatre Tulsa will present two of the stars of the long-running comedy show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” — Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood — in a livestreamed show, “Stream of Consciousness,” at 7 p.m. March 20 and 27. The show will be streamed via Zoom.
Like “Whose Line...,” this will be a live, interactive hour in which Mochrie and Sherwood will use suggestions from the audience to create skits and routines, relying only on their intuitions and wits.
Mochrie, whose career has ranged from being part of the Canadian Second City Troupe and TV commercials in the U.S. and Canada to film and TV roles, was a member of the original “Whose Line...” show in the United Kingdom, as well as the American version, where he is the only cast member to have appeared in every episode.
Sherwood joined the British version of the show in 1992 for three seasons and was part of the U.S. version for seven seasons.
Mochrie and Sherwood have toured as a live improv act since 2003 and have performed in Tulsa several times.
“Theatre Tulsa has been offering a series of streaming entertainment events throughout the past year after being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jarrod Kopp, executive director of Theatre Tulsa. “However, this might be one of the biggest acts we’ve been able to offer to our audiences. Fans of improv comedy instantly know that Colin and Brad make up one of the most well-known and hilarious improv acts in the world.”
Passes to access this live event are $35 (plus applicable service fees) per device and are on sale now at theatretulsa.org/colinbrad. Each ticket allows viewing on one device, and capacity is limited.
“Stream of Consciousness” is being brought to Tulsa audiences through a partnership between Theatre Tulsa and Mills Entertainment.
Tulsa Ballet’s ‘Signature Series’
Tulsa Ballet is earning national attention for being one of the few dance companies in the country working to present live performances during these pandemic times, as shown by a recent review of the company’s current show, “Signature Series,” on the website Ballet Herald.
In her review, writer Cherilyn J. Lee pointed out that, “During the past twelve months, very few arts organizations in the world can lay claim to a consistent and continuous performance season. Tulsa Ballet is part of this elite group that has successfully presented live shows to audiences, albeit small ones. They have also continued to offer a digital companion to those who cannot make it to the theatre whether for health or distance reasons, surely a trend that will stick for the foreseeable future.”
Sunday will be the last chance to see “Signature Series,” either in person or virtually.
The program features two world-premiere ballets — Andrew McNichol’s “What If?” and Yury Yanowsky’s “At the End Of” — as well as an encore presentation of Jennifer Archibald’s “Parhelia.”
The Ballet Herald review praised Tulsa Ballet dancers as “extremely focused, invested, and committed to each moment,” and called the Tulsa Ballet II dancers, who perform Yanowsky’s ballet, “an incredibly synchronized force.”
The livestream of the performance will be at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 14; cost is $25 per household. To purchase: tulsaballet.org.
Confronting the ‘Now’
Philbrook Museum of Art opens its major show of the year, “From the Limitations of Now,” to the public Sunday, March 14.
Created by the museum and curated by Sara O’Keeffe, the show features works that were created during the past year by artists of color, most of whom live and work in Tulsa and Oklahoma.
Inspired by a statement by “Invisible Man” novelist Ralph Ellison, the works in the show engage with issues of race, identity, equality, resilience and hope, confronting the difficult issues of the past to find ways to work together toward a more hopeful, inclusive future.
While the show is centered in the museum’s main exhibition hall, works are installed throughout the main floor of the Villa Philbrook, a physical representation of the exhibit’s theme of the present confronting the past.
Concurrently with “From the Limitations of Now,” Philbrook is also showing “Views of Greenwood,” an exhibit of works spanning some 50 years by three Tulsa photographers — Don Thompson, Gaylord Herron and Eyakem Gulilat.
For more: 918-749-7941, philbrook.org.
‘Best of Enemies’
World Stage Theatre Company will present a “theater on demand” production of the drama “Best of Enemies,” which will be available for viewing May 20-21 and May 27.
The company first presented this play, based on the book by Osha Gray Davidson, in the Netherlands before performing it in Tulsa in 2019.
It tells the true story of the relationship between C.P. Ellis, a Grand Cyclops of the Ku Klux Klan, and Ann Atwater, an African-American civil rights activist, during the desegregation of the Durham, North Carolina, schools in 1971. As the play goes on, it exposes the poison of prejudice in the hearts of Atwater and Ellis, who, by facing each other, are forced to face the worst, and best, in themselves.
Zero Steiert portrays C.P Ellis, with Dionne Lambert as Ann Atwater. Other cast members are Cornelius Johson as Bill Riddick and Jennifer Paxton as Mary Ellis.
Cost is $15. To purchase tickets: showtix4u.com/events/wstc
