Theatre Tulsa debuts virtual production

Theatre Tulsa will close out what turned out to be an extremely virtual year of theater with a filmed production of the musical “The Last Five Years,” which will premiere April 30.
“The Last Five Years” explores a five-year relationship between Jamie Wellerstein, a rising novelist, and Cathy Hiatt, a struggling actress. The show tells Jamie’s story in chronological order, starting just after the couple met, while Cathy’s story is told in reverse chronological order, beginning the show at the end of the marriage. The characters do not directly interact except for a wedding song in the middle as both timelines intersect.
The two-person musical, written by Jason Robert Brown, premiered in Chicago in 2001 and was then produced Off-Broadway in March 2002. Since then, it has had numerous productions both in the United States and internationally. In 2019, Tulsa actress Claire Schroepfer produced a unique version, in which each performance featured a different pair of actors in the roles.
Theatre Tulsa’s production stars Brenna Caldwell, last seen in Theatre Tulsa’s 2019 production of “Mamma Mia,” as Cathy and Tristan Lesso as Jamie.
The video production was filmed remotely, with Caldwell in Texas and Lesso in New York. The actors’ performances were then woven together in post-production.
The show will premiere April 30 and will be available for on-demand video streaming through May 2.
Admission to “The Last Five Years” will be donation-based, with a “pay what you wish” ticketing model starting at $10. For more information about the show, or to order passes: theatretulsa.org/lastfiveyears
Greenwood Art ProjectThe second installation in the Greenwood Art project will open to the public Sunday, April 4, when “Lives on the Line” will go on display at the Church of the Restoration, 1314 N. Greenwood Ave. The installation will be open to the public from 12:30 to 6 p.m.
Headed by Tulsa artist Yielbonzie Charles Johnson, the project was designed to map out “memory sites” within the Greenwood area, through custom-made artworks by project members that deal with the 1921 Tulsa massacre, Black Wall Street and symbols of resistance.
At 2 p.m. Sunday, a procession will also take place during the reception, inviting the public and local businesses to create their own memory sites as a way to illuminate “the section line,” a once-thriving business district of Greenwood.
“Lives on the Line” is part of the Greenwood Art Project, an initiative of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, funded through Bloomberg Philanthropies and The George Kaiser Family Foundation.
“Ever since it was announced that Tulsa was a winner in the Bloomberg Philanthropies 2018 Public Art Challenge, we have been planning and working toward this day,” said Mayor G.T. Bynum. “One hundred years after the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, the Greenwood Art Project is advancing healing in our community through art.”
Tulsa Opera LiveThe next installment of “Tulsa Opera Live” will feature opera star Susan Graham in a virtual conversation with the company’s artistic director, Tobias Picker, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 6.
Mezzo-soprano Graham has won a Grammy Award for her recordings of songs by Charles Ives and was named Vocalist of the Year for 2004 by Musical America magazine. While she has a wide command of the standard operatic repertoire, Graham is also known for her championing of contemporary opera, having debuted in such works as John Harbison’s “The Great Gatsby,” Jake Heggie’s “Dead Man Walking” and Picker’s own “An American Tragedy.”
Graham also was the headliner for Tulsa Opera’s 2018 gala event, “The Stars Align,” held in honor of the company’s 70th anniversary. Graham’s performance at the gala allowed her to demonstrate her piano skills, her interpretations of classic Broadway musical numbers, and deliciously tart sense of humor.
For more information, and to register to access the conversation: tulsaopera.com/live.
