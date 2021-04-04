Theatre Tulsa debuts virtual production

Admission to “The Last Five Years” will be donation-based, with a “pay what you wish” ticketing model starting at $10. For more information about the show, or to order passes: theatretulsa.org/lastfiveyears

Greenwood Art ProjectThe second installation in the Greenwood Art project will open to the public Sunday, April 4, when “Lives on the Line” will go on display at the Church of the Restoration, 1314 N. Greenwood Ave. The installation will be open to the public from 12:30 to 6 p.m.

Headed by Tulsa artist Yielbonzie Charles Johnson, the project was designed to map out “memory sites” within the Greenwood area, through custom-made artworks by project members that deal with the 1921 Tulsa massacre, Black Wall Street and symbols of resistance.

At 2 p.m. Sunday, a procession will also take place during the reception, inviting the public and local businesses to create their own memory sites as a way to illuminate “the section line,” a once-thriving business district of Greenwood.

“Lives on the Line” is part of the Greenwood Art Project, an initiative of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, funded through Bloomberg Philanthropies and The George Kaiser Family Foundation.