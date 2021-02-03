The Weeknd announces new date for BOK Center performance

The Weeknd, who will be a halftime performer at the upcoming Super Bowl, has rescheduled his BOK Center concert to a later date. The show has been moved from Aug. 21 to Feb. 20, 2022.

According to a statement from The Weeknd, tickets will be honored for the new date or if you can’t make it, you’ll be able to request a refund. Ticket holders will receive an email with details. Visit livenation.com/refund for more information.

