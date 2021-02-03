 Skip to main content
The Weeknd announces new date for BOK Center performance

The Weeknd announces new date for BOK Center performance

The Weeknd

The Weeknd is returning to Tulsa’s BOK Center in 2022. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World

 Joey Johnson

The Weeknd, who will be a halftime performer at the upcoming Super Bowl, has rescheduled his BOK Center concert to a later date. The show has been moved from Aug. 21 to Feb. 20, 2022.

According to a statement from The Weeknd, tickets will be honored for the new date or if you can’t make it, you’ll be able to request a refund. Ticket holders will receive an email with details. Visit livenation.com/refund for more information.

