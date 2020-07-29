Piff the Magic Dragon

Piff the Magic Dragon and Mr. Piffles are performing virtual shows that will be presented by BOK Center. Courtesy/Christopher DeVargas

 Christopher DeVargas

River Spirit Casino Resort

8330 Riverside Parkway, riverspirittulsa.com, 918-995-8235

Tim Allen, Sept. 11. 8 p.m. $70-$85. POSTPONED

Ronnie Milsap, Sept. 20. $20-$30. POSTPONED

Ramon Ayala, Oct. 17. 8 p.m. $20-$50.

Robert Earl Keen, Nov. 5. 8 p.m.

Willie Nelson & Family featuring Dan Smalley, Nov. 20. 8 p.m. $55-$75.

Beach Boys, Nov. 22. 8 p.m. $55-$70.

REO Speedwagon, Feb. 5. CANCELED.

Boyz II Men, Feb. 26. 8 p.m. $55-$65.

BOK Center

200 S. Denver Ave., bokcenter.com, 866-726-5287

Dan + Shay, July 30. POSTPONED

Piff the Magic Dragon, Aug. 8-13. 7 p.m. $35.75 per device. REMOTE SHOW.

Marco Antonio Solis, Aug. 21. CANCELED.

Joe Rogan, Sept. 12. Doors at 7 p.m. $38-$113.

Def Leppard/ZZ Top, Oct. 3. Doors at 6 p.m. $39.50-$399.50.

KISS, Oct. 4. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $39.50-$129.50.

Oklahoma vs. Arkansas basketball, Dec. 12. Start time and tickets TBA.

Toby Mac, Jan. 14. $22.75-$92.75.

Alan Jackson, Feb. 6. $39.99-$129.99.

Justin Bieber, June 17. $62.50-$202.50.

Chris Stapleton, Aug. 20, 2021. Doors at 5:30 p.m. $49.75-$99.75.

The Weeknd, Aug. 21, 2021. Doors at 6 p.m. $29.75-$125.75.

Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock

777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa, hardrockcasinotulsa.com, 918-384-7800

Jim Jefferies, Aug. 15. POSTPONED

Swing Series: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Aug. 16. POSTPONED

Mickey Gilley & Johnny Lee, Sept. 26. POSTPONED

Collective Soul, Oct. 17. 8 p.m. $39.50.

Whiskey Myers, Oct. 29. 8 p.m. SOLD OUT.

Tony Bennett, Nov. 8. 6 p.m. $79.50-$99.50.

Clay Walker, Nov. 12. 8 p.m. $39.50-$59.50.

Clint Black, Feb. 24. 7 p.m. $29.50-$49.50.

Aaron Watson, March 11. 8 p.m. $29.50-$49.50.

Little River Band, April 7. $29.50-$49.50.

Martina McBride, May 1. $69.50-$89.50.

Rain: Tribute to the Beatles, May 15. $19.50-$39.50.

Uncle Kracker, June 17. $19.50.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd, July 1. 8 p.m. $19.50-$39.50.

Easton Corbin, July 9. 8 p.m. $19.50-$39.50.

Tulsa Theater

105 W. Reconciliation Way, tulsatheater.com, 918-582-7239

Kidz Bop 2020 Tour, Aug. 16. CANCELED.

Bethel Music Worship Nights 2020, Aug. 21. CANCELED.

Nate Bargatze, Aug. 26. Doors at 6 p.m. $32-$146.75.

Bill Maher, Sept. 13. CANCELED.

Iliza Shlesinger, Sept. 26. Doors at 6 p.m. $32-$62.

Theory of a Deadman. POSTPONED.

Brit Floyd, June 8. Doors at 7 p.m. $32.50-$152.50.

The Masked Singer Tour, July 16. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $21.75-$249.

Cain’s Ballroom

423 N. Main St., cainsballroom.com, 918-584-2306

Cross Rags & Young, Aug. 1. CANCELED.

Jon Wolfe and Randall King, Aug. 8. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $15-$17.

American Aquarium, Aug. 14. CANCELED.

Jason Boland and the Stragglers, Aug. 21. Doors 7 p.m. $17–$32.

Junior Brown, Aug. 27. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $22-$42.

Umphrey’s McGee, Sept. 6. Doors at 6 p.m. $25-$39.

Ray Wylie Hubbard, Sept. 10. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $20-$35.

80s Prom, Sept. 26. 8 p.m. $19-$50.

Jonny Lang, Oct. 4. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $30-$50.

Hot Club of Cowtown, Oct. 28. Doors at 7 p.m. $20-$22.

Tech N9ne, Nov. 1. Doors at 6 p.m. $32-$47.

Paul Thorn + Paul Benjaman and the Oklahoma Specials, Dec. 2. Doors at 7 p.m. $25.

The Airborne Toxic Event, April 23. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $20-$35.

Bryan Culbertson, May 6. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $38-$188.

They Might Be Giants, June 24. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $28-$48.

The Cadillac Three, Sept. 11, 2021. Doors at 7 p.m. $20-$35.

Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino

951 W. 36th St. North, osagecasino.com, 877-246-8777

All Skyline Event Center events are canceled until further notice.

Mabee Center

7777 S. Lewis Ave. mabeecenter.com, 918-495-6000

Gaither Vocal Band, Aug. 21-22. POSTPONED UNTIL 2021.

For King & Country, Sept. 5. 7 p.m. $20-$200.

True Girl Pajama Party Tour, Sept. 12. $18-$66.

Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers, National Fiddler Hall of Fame induction gala, Nov. 20. 7 p.m. $50-up.

Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame

5 S. Boston Ave., okjazz.org, 918-928-5299

Eicher Wednesday, with Janet Rutland and Randy Wime, live performance by ticket only, July 29. 7-8:30 p.m.

The Jazz Jam with Jack Wolfe, Facebook Live, Aug. 4. 6-8 p.m. The Jam will be streamed on Facebook Live and broadcast live on 98.1 FM

Featured video

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The weirdest Airbnbs to add to your bucket list