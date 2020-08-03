River Spirit
Casino Resort8330 Riverside Parkway, riverspirittulsa.com, 918-995-8235
Tim Allen, Sept. 11. 8 p.m. $70-$85. POSTPONED
Ronnie Milsap, Sept. 20. $20-$30. POSTPONED
Ramon Ayala, Oct. 17. 8 p.m. $20-$50.
Robert Earl Keen, Nov. 5. 8 p.m.
Willie Nelson & Family featuring Dan Smalley, Nov. 20. 8 p.m. $55-$75.
Beach Boys, Nov. 22. 8 p.m. $55-$70.
REO Speedwagon, Feb. 5. CANCELED.
Boyz II Men, Feb. 26. 8 p.m. $55-$65.
BOK Center200 S. Denver Ave., bokcenter.com, 866-726-5287
Piff the Magic Dragon, Aug. 8 and Aug. 13. 7 p.m. $35.75 per device. REMOTE SHOW.
Marco Antonio Solis, Aug. 21. CANCELED.
Joe Rogan, Sept. 12. Doors at 7 p.m. $38-$113.
Def Leppard/ZZ Top, Oct. 3. CANCELED
KISS, Oct. 4. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $39.50-$129.50.
Oklahoma vs. Arkansas basketball, Dec. 12. Start time and tickets TBA.
Toby Mac, Jan. 14. $22.75-$92.75.
Alan Jackson, Feb. 6. $39.99-$129.99.
Justin Bieber, June 17. $62.50-$202.50.
Chris Stapleton, Aug. 20, 2021. Doors at 5:30 p.m. $49.75-$99.75.
The Weeknd, Aug. 21, 2021. Doors at 6 p.m. $29.75-$125.75.
Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa, hardrockcasinotulsa.com, 918-384-7800
Jim Jefferies, Aug. 15. POSTPONED
Swing Series: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Aug. 16. POSTPONED
Mickey Gilley & Johnny Lee, Sept. 26. POSTPONED
Collective Soul, Oct. 17. 8 p.m. $39.50.
Whiskey Myers, Oct. 29. 8 p.m. SOLD OUT.
Clint Black, Feb. 24. 7 p.m. $29.50-$49.50.
Aaron Watson, March 11. 8 p.m. $29.50-$49.50.
Martina McBride, May 1. $69.50-$89.50.
Easton Corbin, July 9. 8 p.m. $19.50-$39.50.
Tulsa Theater105 W. Reconciliation Way, tulsatheater.com, 918-582-7239
Kidz Bop 2020 Tour, Aug. 16. CANCELED.
Bethel Music Worship Nights 2020, Aug. 21. CANCELED.
Nate Bargatze, Aug. 26. Doors at 6 p.m. $32-$146.75.
Bill Maher, Sept. 13. CANCELED.
Iliza Shlesinger, Sept. 26. Doors at 6 p.m. $32-$62.
Theory of a Deadman, POSTPONED.
Brit Floyd, June 8. Doors at 7 p.m. $32.50-$152.50.
The Masked Singer Tour, July 16. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $21.75-$249.
Cain’s Ballroom423 N. Main St., cainsballroom.com, 918-584-2306
Randall King, Aug. 8. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $15.
American Aquarium, Aug. 14. CANCELED.
Jason Boland and the Stragglers, Aug. 21. Doors 7 p.m. $17–$32.
Junior Brown, Aug. 27. CANCELED
Umphrey’s McGee, Sept. 6. Doors at 6 p.m. $25-$39.
Ray Wylie Hubbard, Sept. 10. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $20-$35.
80s Prom, Sept. 26. 8 p.m. $19-$50.
Jonny Lang, Oct. 4. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $30-$50.
Hot Club of Cowtown, Oct. 28. Doors at 7 p.m. $20-$22.
Tech N9ne, Nov. 1. Doors at 6 p.m. $32-$47.
Paul Thorn + Paul Benjaman and the Oklahoma Specials, Dec. 2. Doors at 7 p.m. $25.
The Airborne Toxic Event, April 23. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $20-$35.
Bryan Culbertson, May 6. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $38-$188.
They Might Be Giants, June 24. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $28-$48.
The Cadillac Three, Sept. 11, 2021. Doors at 7 p.m. $20-$35.
Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino951 W. 36th St. North, osagecasino.com, 877-246-8777
All Skyline Event Center events are canceled until further notice.
Mabee Center7777 S. Lewis Ave. mabeecenter.com, 918-495-6000
Gaither Vocal Band, Aug. 21-22. POSTPONED UNTIL 2021.
For King & Country, Sept. 5. 7 p.m. $20-$200.
True Girl Pajama Party Tour, Sept. 12. POSTPONED.
Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers, National Fiddler Hall of Fame induction gala, Nov. 20. 7 p.m. $50-up.
Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame5 S. Boston Ave., okjazz.org, 918-928-5299
Eicher Wednesday, with Brad Henderson, live performance by ticket only Aug. 5. 7-8:30 p.m.
The Jazz Jam with Jack Wolfe, streaming on Facebook Live, Aug. 11. 6-8 p.m. The Jam will be streamed on Facebook Live and broadcast live on 98.1 FM
