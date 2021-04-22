'The Sneak Over,' a movie from a Tulsa-based company, available for streaming

“The Sneak Over,” a movie from Tulsa-based Fat Cat Skinny Dog productions with cast members from Oklahoma and Texas, has been released on major streaming platforms and is available for DVD purchase in Walmarts nationwide.

The premise of the movie is it’s the summer before fifth grade and Henry Hudson hasn’t found his place in the world. Then he meets a group of immature film geeks who give him the courage to lead a battle against the neighborhood bullies and finally become one of the guys.