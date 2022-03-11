'The quality we want:' The Vista restaurant at Gathering Place offers new fare

Vista at the Boathouse, the upscale eatery in Tulsa's Gathering Place, is set to reopen this weekend after a two-year hiatus, offering a new menu just in time for the park's planned spring break celebrations.

The park hosted a special media event Thursday to introduce the new team in charge of the Gathering Place's culinary offerings and to give a sample of the sort of foods visitors to the park can expect.

Exactly when the official grand opening will take place depends on the severity of the winter weather forecast for Friday.

"If the weather permits, we'll be open Friday," said Julio Badin, executive director of the Gathering Place. "Otherwise, we'll be opening on Saturday."

The Vista is located on the top level of the Boathouse, the white-roofed building that overlooks the park's main water feature, Peggy's Pond.

Designed by Mack Scogin Merrill Elam Architects, the 80-seat Vista dining room has wide, tall windows on three sides that give diners views of the Arkansas River, the Tulsa skyline and much of the Gathering Place.

Conceived as the "upscale casual" dining spot within the park, the Vista at the Boathouse has been closed longer than it was open. The restaurant served its first customers in May 2019 but was forced to shut down in early 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Badin said the two-year shutdown gave park officials the opportunity to re-examine how the restaurant operates and what it serves.

Mark Kathman, the park's vice president of operations, added: "The whole hospitality industry has changed in the last two years. We knew we needed to adapt to the way things are, and we wanted to make sure we are able to give our customers what they tell us they want."

The Gathering Place is partnering with the SSA Group, a Denver-based corporation that provides culinary services for such cultural attractions as zoos, aquariums and museums, to handle the food side of the Gathering Place, which also includes the Patio Kitchen & Drinks, offering such items as burgers and chicken tenders; and the Redbud Cafe, which serves coffees, baked goods and sandwiches.

Executive chef Cameron Werry has worked at the Tulsa Zoo, the Chalkboard and Bartlesville's Hillcrest Country Club, as well as operating Modern Harvest Catering.

"I've been in Oklahoma for some time, and I watched the Gathering Place as it was going up with a lot of excitement," Werry said.

"We're focusing on variety and freshness. We hand-batter all our chicken tenders, and we have a falafel sandwich that's made to order. All our salad dressings are made in-house. We're partnering with Farrell Family Bread for a lot of our baked goods.

"These may seem like small things, but they add up to our being able to provide the quality we want," he said.

When Vista at the Boathouse opened in 2019, its menu featured a soup, three salads, six appetizers, three flatbreads, seven entrees, four sandwiches and three desserts. The Tulsa World gave the restaurant 4½ stars and listed it as third on the paper's ranking of the best new restaurants of 2019.

The new menu has been pared back to seven varieties of pizza, two salads, a single dessert and three items under the rubric "Shareables," including charred lemon Brussels sprouts ($10.49), baked Burrata cheese ($11.49) and Momma's meatballs ($12.49).

The pizza choices range from traditional preparations such as Margherita ($12.49) and pepperoni ($13.49), to the Fig & Pig ($16.99), which includes prosciutto, a fig-onion jam, fig-balsamic vinegar, fermented honey and goat cheese, and Funghi ($17.49), topped with a mix of maitake, cremini and beech mushrooms, Grana Padano cheese and a miso-cured egg yolk.

The salads offered are a Caesar salad with a black garlic dressing ($10.49) and "Just Beet It," with arugula, roasted beets, seasonal berries and basil vinaigrette. Dessert is a crostata, or fruit tart ($9.99), with seasonal fruit and whipped mascarpone cheese with almonds.

New menu items are coming to the Redbud Cafe, including a new breakfast menu, offering burritos ($7.99) and sandwiches with egg and bacon ($6.99) or egg whites and spinach ($5.99). The new item on the menu at the Patio is the falafel sandwich ($13.99), which comes with caramelized onions, a harissa-spiced ketchup and a tzatziki whipped feta dressing.

Badin said the menus for each of the locations — and Vista in particular — will change over time.

"We're just starting out," he said. "We know that Vista will grow and evolve, and the menu will reflect that. But we think this menu was a good way to reintroduce Vista to the people of Tulsa and visitors to the Gathering Place."

Vista at the Boathouse and the Patio Kitchen & Drinks are open from 11 a.m. to the park's close. Redbud Cafe is open from 9 a.m. to park close. For more information, visit gatheringplace.org/dine.

