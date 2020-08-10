The Admiral Twin Drive-in will move to weekends only beginning Friday with showings of the Tulsa movie favorite "The Outsiders."
The drive-in's season will likely continue showing movies into the fall for as long as mild weather prevails, and that could be October or November.
But the drive-in will be open on weekends only for the rest of the season beginning Friday, Aug. 14, with "The Outsiders" screening on one side on Friday, Saturday and Sunday night, and the animated favorite "Madagascar" on the other side.
The Admiral Twin has been open more than any other local theater this year during the pandemic, thanks to the natural social-distancing of cars at the drive-in and the outdoor setting.
The spring and early summer movies have been single-feature films from past years due no new blockbusters being released, and "The Outsiders" is always one of the most requested.
The film, released in 1983, was partially shot at the drive-in.
Admiral Twin co-owner Blake Smith has shown movies as well as scheduled swap meets and fundraisers and shown concerts on the drive-in screen during this unusual year.
Smith said he will continue booking corporate events for the Monday-Thursday period for the rest of the season.