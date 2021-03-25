The Imaginaries, husband-and-wife Oklahoma music artists, releasing debut album

Maggie McClure (piano, keyboard,vocals) of Norman and Shane Henry (guitar, vocals) of Verden are beginning of their journey as a band after enjoying successes as solo artists.

“We are so excited for the world to hear The Imaginaries’ debut album in its entirety,” the duo said in a news release. “The recording experience was amazing, having had the opportunity to collaborate with so many incredibly talented individuals, and we are so proud to finally release this collection of songs.”