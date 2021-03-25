 Skip to main content
The Imaginaries, husband-and-wife Oklahoma music artists, releasing debut album

The Imaginaries, husband-and-wife Oklahoma music artists, releasing debut album

The Imaginaries

Oklahoma's The Imaginaries are releasing a debut album.

 Photo/Reagan Elkins

The Imaginaries, a husband-and-wife musical duo from Oklahoma, are releasing a self-titled and self-produced debut album Friday, March 26 through ONErpm.

Maggie McClure (piano, keyboard,vocals) of Norman and Shane Henry (guitar, vocals) of Verden are beginning of their journey as a band after enjoying successes as solo artists.

“We are so excited for the world to hear The Imaginaries’ debut album in its entirety,” the duo said in a news release. “The recording experience was amazing, having had the opportunity to collaborate with so many incredibly talented individuals, and we are so proud to finally release this collection of songs.”

