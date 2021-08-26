 Skip to main content
'The Guys' author Anne Nelson to speak at Magic City Books
Oklahoma native Anne Nelson, whose play "The Guys" is currently being presented by Theatre Tulsa, will take part in an event 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Magic City Books, 221 E. Archer St.

Nelson will talk about her play, based on her experiences in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks, as well as her latest book, "Shadow Network: Media, Money and the Secret Hub of the Radical Right."

"The Guys" is the story of a captain in the New York City fire department, who must write eulogies for the eight men in his 12-man company who died on Sept. 11, and the writer who helped him craft the words that honored those men properly.

Theatre Tulsa's production runs through Sept. 5 at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. For tickets: tulsapac.com.

Since 2003 Nelson taught at Columbia’s School of International and Public Affairs, where her classes and research explore how digital media can support the underserved populations of the world through public health, education and culture.

