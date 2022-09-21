 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Flaming Lips' interactive sculpture returns to ahha Tulsa

King's Mouth sculpture

The Flaming Lips' interactive sculpture "The King's Mouth" will be unveiled at ahha Tulsa publicly on Oct. 5.

 Rogelio Esparza Courtesy

Visitors to ahha Tulsa will get the chance soon to check out an interactive sculpture created by Oklahoma rock band the Flaming Lips.

"The King's Mouth" will be unveiled for ahha Tulsa's CREATE Gala on Oct. 1. A public opening is set for Oct. 5.

The sculpture uses LED light strands and surround sound music to take guests through an immersive journey, according to publicity information. "The King's Mouth" is also a concept album that was conceived by Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne.

This will be the sculpture's second trip to Tulsa after its initial run was cut short in March 2020 by the pandemic.

Tickets to the CREATE gala start at $100 and are available at creategala.org.

