The art of hope: Exhibit brings artists together to examine past, future of Greenwood

In addition to Etudaiye, Campbell and Johnson, the group includes Janell Hartwell, Joyce Smith-Williams and Awesome Jeremy Collier.

"And there is Brenda Terry Bridges, who is our genealogist," Campbell said. "It's important to know who you are as you walk through this life."

Genealogy is especially important for Campbell, a self-described "folk artist" whose work in the show includes portraits of Black Tulsans from the early 20th century, whose histories and family connections are as much a part of the images she paints as the line of a face or the color of a dress.

"I want to know where these people came from, and what happened to them after the massacre," she said. "It's like this painting I did of the baobab tree. A tree can't stand without its roots. And that's what I think this exhibit is all about. It's about strengthening our roots, in our community, in our history, so this community can continue to grow."

For Etudaiye, whose works in the show include a series of masks of female faces, their hair rising up to a point that looks like the flame atop a candle, it was the resilience of Black people in the face of overwhelming hardships.