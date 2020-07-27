Tulsa’s Heather Langenkamp used social media to post words of remembrance about “Nightmare on Elm Street” co-star John Saxon, who died Saturday at the age of 83.
Saxon, who starred with Bruce Lee in “Enter the Dragon” and whose list of TV and movie credits is extensive, played the father of Langenkamp’s character in 1984’s “A Nightmare on Elm Street.”
Langenkamp posted this Sunday on Twitter: “In three ‘Nightmare’ films, John Saxon played the tough guy, the distant father and the hard-nosed cop, but I came to know him as the kindest, most encouraging and dignified gentleman, father and husband to Gloria. That shooting star you see tonight is him.”
Saxon also appeared in “A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors” and in “Wes Craven’s New Nightmare.”