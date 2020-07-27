BROOKS DIRECTING ON SET

Actor John Saxon, left, died Saturday at the age of 83. In this 1984 file photo, director Richard Brooks, center, discusses a scene with Saxon, left, and Ryan O'Neal, right, on the set of the motion picture "The Fever." That same year, Saxon portrayed the father of Heather Langenkamp's character in "A Nightmare on Elm Street." AP Photo/Liu Heung Shing

 LIU HEUNG SHING

Tulsa’s Heather Langenkamp used social media to post words of remembrance about “Nightmare on Elm Street” co-star John Saxon, who died Saturday at the age of 83.

Saxon, who starred with Bruce Lee in “Enter the Dragon” and whose list of TV and movie credits is extensive, played the father of Langenkamp’s character in 1984’s “A Nightmare on Elm Street.”

Langenkamp posted this Sunday on Twitter: “In three ‘Nightmare’ films, John Saxon played the tough guy, the distant father and the hard-nosed cop, but I came to know him as the kindest, most encouraging and dignified gentleman, father and husband to Gloria. That shooting star you see tonight is him.”

Saxon also appeared in “A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors” and in “Wes Craven’s New Nightmare.”

Jimmie Tramel 918-581-8389

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @JimmieTramel

Tags

Scene Writer

Jimmie is a pop culture and feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, he has written books about former Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer and former Oklahoma State football coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Watch Now: Related Video

The weirdest Airbnbs to add to your bucket list