Thanks for the memory: Revisiting Bob Hope's Oklahoma connections

Bob Hope hosted more than 270 television specials over a 47-year span, debuting in the first of them on this date in 1950.

That means the entertainment icon spent a significant amount of time in the living rooms of TV viewers all over the globe, but he also spent actual time in Oklahoma.

In memory of Hope, who died in 2003 at the age of 100, let’s dig into the Hope chest (and the Tulsa World’s archives) for Oklahoma connections:

Tulsa’s Roy Clark was selected to be a guest host during the Johnny Carson era of “The Tonight Show.” Clark’s first guest was Hope. Recalled Clark during a voicesofoklahoma.com interview: “What am I going to ask Bob Hope? ‘How long have you been in the business, Mr. Hope?’ He evidently saw that and really helped save me. He started taking the answer and stretching it out a little bit for me, just so I could sort of get my feet wet.”

It wasn’t the last time one would help out the other. Keep reading.

Hope visited Oklahoma for benefit events many times, beginning with a 1946 Tulsa Pilot Club luncheon to help with medical and dental costs for underprivileged children.