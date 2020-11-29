Thankful in spite of it all: 2020 has exacted a toll, but people are still finding things to appreciate

This year — 2020 — has exacted a toll on everyone.
Find victories where you can.
For instance, Tulsa music artist Faye Moffett recently gained national exposure by appearing on NBC’s “The Voice.”
Moffett is looking forward. For a 2021 music project, Moffett is teaming with producers and writers who have worked on albums by some of her favorite artists. (Check her socials for updates).
Moffett and others were asked variations of the following questions: What do you have to be thankful about in 2020? What did you gain a new appreciation for?
Here are selected responses:
Erica D. Parker, cellist with the Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College
When the pandemic hit in March, I retreated into the place I find the most comfort and creativity – my music. As a professional cellist, I’ve used my music for service to others because music is a lifelong friend to me. This friendship is the place I stayed while we sheltered.
I would play my cello outside and I noticed my neighbors would come out to listen and would make requests. I began making daily posts of uplifting music from those requests I received. Little did I know how much these moments of music each day would bring so much comfort to myself and others to break the monotony and worry that accompanies times of great challenge and change.
As the months progressed, I began receiving snail mail from people in states outside Oklahoma who saw my Facebook posts, letting me know how grateful they were for the posts, how it helped them make it through their isolation.
One man who reached out to me after seeing my posts on Facebook told me how he turned his factory in Pakistan into a PPE factory for essential workers and kids in his country. Friends at My Thai Kitchen gave away 100 meals to those unemployed. One of the parents in my cello studio sent an extra month’s check for cello lessons with a note that said, “Please give this to a family who needs it to continue their lessons.”
It has all made me reflect and wonder at the compassionate nature of human beings. My music was a representation of each of those beautiful acts of kindness and resilience to work together and make the world just a little bit better.
And if there is anything that we keep from this pandemic, please let it be this: Really seeing people and their needs — not only of their body but mind — and giving in true benevolence, which should always be a part of this world now and forever.
Chad Oliverson, marketing manager for Arts Alliance Tulsa
I have not been able to hug or kiss my mom, or even hold her hand, since February. When I am able to visit her, there is a window between us, and we talk to each other using a baby monitor. It’s a little like those scenes in movies and TV shows, where people go to visit someone in prison.
Yet, I am grateful for this — grateful and thankful to the people at Saint Simeon’s Senior Community, where she has lived for almost 10 years, because they have taken this pandemic seriously from day one. I am grateful for the care they give her and for how they have done everything possible to allow for family members at least to see their loved ones in ways that are as comfortable as possible for all concerned.
It’s funny how a thin pane of glass makes it seem as you are a world away from the one you love. But I will go to that window to see my mom until it is safe for us to be together in the same room. God willing, I will be given that gift.
That is why I wear a mask and tell others to wear masks because doing so is not about protecting you. It’s about protecting someone’s mom, someone’s father, someone’s children. Love someone more than yourself, please.
Katie Dale, Red Dirt Relief Fund executive director
I’m thankful that those who are financially secure are willing to share with those who aren’t — especially with our music community. I have gained a new appreciation for the regularity of sunny days in Tulsa, my record player, waking up to a healthy household and random acts of kindness from friends and neighbors.
Faye Moffett, music artist
Becoming a well-rounded singer, writer and performer is more important to me now than ever. I want to collaborate with more artists in and outside of Oklahoma, travel and see music in other places and allow those experiences to inspire me. 2020 allowed my mind to become still, and I’ve been able to think over the last 10 years of my life and (decide) what I would like to put my energy into.
It’s really important that you vibe with the right people because it could mean the difference between your success and your downfall. This year has really revealed some powerful and inspiring truths to me: I don’t think I would’ve analyzed my life without having the opportunity to be in L.A., quarantining and isolated from the world.
I’m thankful for the opportunities 2020 has shown me. The good definitely balanced out the bad. I’m thankful for my health and my family’s health. I’m thankful for new friends from “The Voice” and the relationships that will continue to blossom from that experience. I want to show my hometown something different than what they are used to.
I’m determined to leave my mark on the world in the most positive light and hope to inspire others as I have been inspired. Switching gears from the norm takes a revelation to happen. I’d say it’s well overdue, and I’m thankful for true friends and true supporters. They really motivate me and keep me going strong!
Bruce Howard, University of Tulsa director of sports broadcasting
I think 2020 has taught us something we all should know but don’t often think about. It is that those special things in your life, whatever they may be, can be taken away from you in the blink of an eye, and we need to hold on and appreciate them.
Peter Mayo, owner of Tulsa Theater
I am thankful for all the frontline workers in the hospitals and emergency rooms who have been taking the brunt of all this. I am hopeful the vaccine will make a good difference.
Ana Berry, host and creator of Unscripted
There are many things but the three main things: my cozy home additions, my mental and physical health recognitions and my obsession with “Schitt’s Creek.”
I have spent a lot of time making my home so cozy and fun to be in. I bartered for a hot tub and was donated a trampoline. I created a personal gym in my yoga studio and carved out a space for my new on-camera coaching studio. Plus, I got new sheets, a new bedspread and rearranged my furniture to be extra comfy around the TV so I can watch my newest obsession: “Schitt’s Creek!”
I am late to the game, but COVID gave me plenty of time to binge the genius show. (Plus, “Cobra Kai!”) This time has also given me reason to cook more, curate a beautiful garden and focus on my mental and physical health. As an extreme extrovert and gig worker, my mental health was challenged during this time, therefore I had to find ways to heal and chill. Yoga, hot tubbing and Netflix did the trick!
I also got a chance to explore Oklahoma. My daughter and I traveled all over this state. We went to places we would have never gone to if we didn’t have the time and restrictions of national travel.
Dexter Nelson II, OKPOP exhibits manager/curator of comics
I am thankful for my family and my privilege and thankful for the fact that I have a job that allows me to work from home. 2020 has made me stop, take a breath and focus on what really matters.
Wayne McCombs, J.M. Davis Arms & Historical Museum executive director
I’m glad live sports are back. You miss the thrill of competition. Today’s athletes, from high school to the pros, are so talented now. I’ve been lucky to go to 2020 World Series, a few high school football games and a TU game. Sports gives you a release for a few hours.
Susan Apker, playwright, actor, director
Over the years, I’ve loved my garden; growing flowers and vegetables has been a relaxing hobby. But this year, in the midst of the pandemic, it felt more urgent. We honestly lived off the okra, tomatoes and cucumbers we were able to grow and were more thankful than ever for the bounty — it was a bumper crop due to the mid-summer rain. It felt, perhaps, close to the victory gardens of the 1940s. It has made me grateful, more than ever, for the gift of my backyard gardens, both as a source of food and a refuge from quarantine.
Mark Dolph, curator of history at Gilcrease Museum
When Gilcrease Museum closed to the public in March, with staff required to work from home, I realize now — in a way that I didn’t then — how much I need and cherish the little routines of daily life.
Sure, the sun continued to rise in the east and set in the west, I still got out of bed at 5:45 each day, and I always found my Tulsa World waiting for me each morning to read while eating breakfast.
But overnight, the tyranny of the pandemic robbed me of those bits of each day that connect us to ourselves and each other that I had taken for granted. Things like listening to NPR news while driving to the museum, getting settled in my office and planning each day’s and week’s work, working with colleagues in real time and space, visiting with museum guests in the galleries and the joy of seeing our many museum volunteers, The Gillies — all these were suddenly and completely taken from me.
I felt lost without my “routine compass” guiding me through my work days and weeks. Like my cat, Spunky, when deprived of her routine, I became disoriented, and surely more than a little cranky and grumpy.
What saved me — besides the everlasting patience of my wife whom I’ve never taken for granted — was to do everything possible (and allowable) to regain control over my museum life through work. I found in Oklahoma’s state motto, “Labor Omnia Vincit” — Latin for “Work Conquers All” — my salvation.
Shawn Tiemann, Tulsa sportscaster
I have gained a new appreciation for health care workers, teachers and others who choose careers in the service of others. I am thankful for the healing power of the human body (after breaking a pinky toe and requiring surgery). I have gained a new appreciation for riding a bike. I have gained a new appreciation for the power of audio and the spoken word. I am thankful for the relationship with my child. I have gained a new appreciation for being allowed at sporting events (to broadcast them) while crowd sizes are limited.
Jeremy Stevens, Tulsa PAC education and outreach coordinator
I knew that I needed to rest long before the pandemic forced me to do so. But my motivation and determination usually won out over my exhaustion. This all changed on March 19, 2020; the day I was sent home to work from home for the foreseeable future.
I took my rest for granted. I took my “off-time” for granted. I saw myself as always available. And this took a toll on my relationship with myself, my husband and my family. Once I was forced to see that I needed to put boundaries on my time and my workspace, I went into a slight depression because it felt selfish to me.
But I soon learned another lesson: You may not always have a job to rely upon. I found out I was being furloughed and that caused me to slip even further into a depression. But before anything got too terribly serious or out of control, I had a conference call with my Public Works National Cohort. One of the people on that call, Laurie Woolery, the director of Public Works in NYC, told me two things that are my lessons to remember and to follow from now on:
1. Self-care is NOT selfish.
2. Don’t forget to dream.
Teresa Knox, owner of Tulsa landmarks, The Church Studio and Harwelden Mansion
I’ve been reminded of the extraordinary entrepreneurial spirit of Tulsans. I’ve always known this to be true, but this past year, our local entrepreneurs have shown drive, passion and the ability to embrace change and adapt to evolving consumer behavior. Daily, I’m in awe of our restaurants, venues, musicians and retail operations that have deployed new ways of doing business. This was true in 1920, and 100 years later, we still have trailblazing pioneers. Buy from and love on our local entrepreneurs.
Justin Thompson, chef and owner of JTR Restaurant Group
When I was asked to write something about gratitude in the face of all that’s happened this year, I was hit with an overwhelming feeling of sadness. This sadness didn’t come from a place of loss or grief but the feeling of a giant hole in my heart, carved out by all the times I felt the pain of other people’s experiences this year.
I don’t personally know anyone who has lost their life to COVID-19. I do, however, know plenty of people who have lost their jobs, changed careers, lost their homes or had to downsize, lost a relationship with someone due to the stresses of this year and many people who’ve had to fight to have their voices heard in a society that has become so overrun by polarizing sentiments and division that it can’t hear the very basic concern of most people — they just want to live a good life and feel safe in this world.
In the face of all of this, I have realized the one thing I’m most grateful for is the hope for a better tomorrow and how that sentiment is expressed daily by members of our Tulsa community.
Please, don’t get me wrong, I’m immensely grateful for my wonderful daughter, my supportive family, my friends and the people who work with me each day to bring others a little respite from their daily lives when they dine with us at the restaurants or shop for that well-deserved treat at my bakery. But without the resolve to make each day better than the last or the determination to increase the overall goodness of our community if even by the smallest measure, I wouldn’t be able to handle all that has come my way this year.
And it’s not just me. I’ve witnessed countless expressions of hope, compassion and support for others by numerous members of our community. I’ve seen people jump in to help others, stand up and fight for the rights of everyone and also simple acts of kindness that truly do change us all for the better. I’ve known for a long time that Tulsa was a special place with regard to our community involvement and charitable endeavors, but I think I’ve taken it for granted in the past. And while I’ve participated in big fundraisers for charities, participated on nonprofit boards and raised awareness for so many wonderful causes, I’ve been so much more impacted by the simple, daily kindnesses of my fellow Tulsans.
The compassion and empathy I’ve witnessed in our city over the past nine months is laudable, and I’m grateful to live in this community. Sure, we’re not perfect, and yes, we have a long way to go, but I have hope that each day will be better than the last. And that hope is what I’m truly thankful for today.
