Thankful in spite of it all: 2020 has exacted a toll, but people are still finding things to appreciate

As the months progressed, I began receiving snail mail from people in states outside Oklahoma who saw my Facebook posts, letting me know how grateful they were for the posts, how it helped them make it through their isolation.

One man who reached out to me after seeing my posts on Facebook told me how he turned his factory in Pakistan into a PPE factory for essential workers and kids in his country. Friends at My Thai Kitchen gave away 100 meals to those unemployed. One of the parents in my cello studio sent an extra month’s check for cello lessons with a note that said, “Please give this to a family who needs it to continue their lessons.”

It has all made me reflect and wonder at the compassionate nature of human beings. My music was a representation of each of those beautiful acts of kindness and resilience to work together and make the world just a little bit better.

And if there is anything that we keep from this pandemic, please let it be this: Really seeing people and their needs — not only of their body but mind — and giving in true benevolence, which should always be a part of this world now and forever.

Chad Oliverson, marketing manager for Arts Alliance Tulsa