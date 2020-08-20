"Tenet" was always going to be one of the most anticipated movies of 2020, but we didn't see it becoming the movie that is supposed to save moviegoing.
That's not overstating the facts, in some opinions.
It's the new movie from filmmaker Christopher Nolan, the creator of "Dunkirk," "Inception" and the "Dark Knight" trilogy. He makes original, clever movies, and they are always anticipated.
But his movies are also eye-popping productions full of stunning visuals and stunts that demand to be seen on the largest screen available. He still shoots with film, and with IMAX cameras, and he was never going to make a movie that would simply move to a streaming service.
During a time of pandemic, this is the power of a single film: The owners of cinemas around the globe are hoping "Tenet" is the movie that brings people back to theaters, even if they might not be completely comfortable doing so.
That level of anticipation for a new movie is close to unprecedented, and that's in a medium built on hype for big opening weekends.
See if you can remember how excited people were for some of these debuts this century.
"Avatar" (2009)
Why was it so anticipated?: When you make "Titanic," a winner of 11 Academy Awards and the biggest box-office hit in the history of movies, and then you don't make another movie for 12 years, anything filmmaker James Cameron created was going to be anticipated.
Did it live up to expectations?: When you follow-up "Titanic" by making an even bigger global hit, with 3D technology that created a phenomenon, you have lived up to expectations.
"The Avengers" (2012)
Why was it so anticipated?: "Iron Man," "The Incredible Hulk," "Captain America: The First Avenger" and "Thor" — and then you combine their forces in one movie. That will do it.
Did it live up to expectations?: The first "Avengers" team-up was a blast for fans and a massive hit with audiences of all ages — a success in every way.
"The Dark Knight" (2008)
Why was it so anticipated?: All Batman movies are anticipated, and so are portrayals of the Joker. People questioned Heath Ledger being able play the villain, and then they heard his portrayal was better than Jack Nicholson's from nearly 20 before. People lined up.
Did it live up to expectations?: It went beyond. It was a smash hit. Ledger won a posthumous Academy Award. When the movie was overlooked in the best picture race, the Oscars expanded the nominees in the top category from five to as many as 10 so that a comic-book movie this remarkable wouldn't be snubbed again.
"Deadpool" (2016)
Why was it so anticipated?: Superhero movies had firmly taken over the box-office crown each year, and yet people wondered: What would an R-rated, raunchy comic-book movie look like?
Did it live up to expectations?: Predictions were guarded as to box-office prospects. Then it had an opening weekend of $132 million, it was the funniest movie of the year, and it changed the way that audiences and studios saw comic-book films.
"Hannibal" (2001)
Why was it so anticipated?: The follow-up to the Oscar-winning "Silence of the Lambs" arrived a decade later, with Anthony Hopkins bringing Hannibal Lecter back into our nightmares.
Did it live up to expectations?: At the box-office, yes, but it paled in comparison to the original film (as did the novel by author Thomas Harris), and it's a movie that few people remember fondly.
"Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" (2001)
Why was it so anticipated?: The books were wildly popular around the world, and when filming was announced, young people started imagining what their favorite characters would be like brought to life.
Did it live up to expectations?: Full of smart storytelling, incredible production values and amazing effects, and with smart casting of the young characters and British acting royalty for the adult roles, people loved this movie and the seven more that followed.
"The Hunger Games" (2012)
Why was it so anticipated?: The young-adult novel was becoming a publishing craze, and no more so than the post-apocalyptic tale of a heroine named Katniss Everdeen.
Did it live up to expectations?: The YA craze combined with the talents of a bright young star named Jennifer Lawrence made this one of the biggest female-led movie franchises in history.
"Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" (2008)
Why was it so anticipated?: People love the heroics of Indiana Jones, and three 1980s movies became iconic. Fans who thought the series was over were whipped into a frenzy when a fourth movie was announced.
Did it live up to expectations?: A solid no. Time has not been any kinder to the flick than initial reactions were to Harrison Ford teaming up with Shia LaBeouf.
"The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring" (2001)
Why was it so anticipated?: People hoped for a series of movies, but they also wondered if anyone could do justice to the epic story. The curiosity factor was high.
Did it live up to expectations?: The three-film series was a historic and massive undertaking that thrilled fans and critics alike with its scale and characters. It finished with "The Return of the King" winning 11 Oscars.
"The Matrix Reloaded" (2003)
Why was it so anticipated?: Anyone who has seen "The Matrix," one of the most influential science-fiction films ever made, knows why the idea of more — both a second and third movie, released six months apart in 2003 — was so exciting.
Did it live up to expectations?: The original gained such a following that these movies were bigger at the box-office than the first movie. But when enough people tell you that "you might want to only watch the first one, and not the others," the perception is clear.
"Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (2015)
Why was it so anticipated?: It's "Star Wars," duh. But it was also the first "Star Wars" in a decade and it was bringing back beloved original characters for an adventure with new stars.
Did it live up to expectations?: An incredibly satisfying experience for fans, and close to $1 billion at the North American box-office alone. Expectations met.
"The Twilight Saga: New Moon" (2009)
Why was it so anticipated?: If you remember what "Team Edward" and "Team Jacob" was all about, you remember how passionate young women felt about the romantic potential for Bella and which of two hunks she should choose.
Did it live up to expectations?: It's not a great movie, but it was great for fans showing up for those midnight opening showtimes, as this sequel incredibly made half of its box-office total in the first three days of release.