Riders who have been featured on “Yellowstone” and the reality show “The Last Cowboy” are competing at the 2023 National Reining Breeders Classic (NRBC) April 16 through 23 in the Built Ford Tough Livestock Complex at Expo Square. That list of riders includes Andrea Fappani, Matt Mills, Abby Lengel, Cade McCutcheon and Craig Schmersal.

Preparations are under way as the Tulsa Convention & Visitors Bureau (and Expo Square get ready to host the event. So far, more than 800 horses have been registered, representing states from across the U.S. and 16-plus countries. Among them: Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Germany, Austria, Sweden, Israel and South Africa.

The release said NRBC president Tom McCutcheon is excited about the move to Tulsa from Katy, Texas, and appreciates the warm welcome the event has received.

“With the move to Expo Square this year, I think the NRBC will open the door for a lot of people to be able to attend who haven’t been able to in the past,” McCutcheon said. “Tulsa is a great place to show reining horses and we appreciate the efforts that Expo Square and Visit Tulsa have made to welcome us. We are glad to be calling Tulsa home.”

The NRBC is one of the top three events annually in the reining industry. In 2022, the show paid out nearly $1.4 million. The show is estimated to have around 4,000 attendees.

“Part of the reason this show moved to Tulsa is because of how massive it is,” Renee McKenney, senior vice president of tourism for the Tulsa Regional Chamber and president of Tulsa Regional Tourism, said in the news release. “With 5,125 area hotel room nights booked, we estimate that the show will bring in a direct economic impact of more than $2.5 million, with a total economic impact estimated at nearly $4.5 million.”

Vendors will be on site at the show, which is free to attend beginning at 8 a.m. daily.