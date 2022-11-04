'Yellowstone' actor coming to Hard Rock

The enrolled Lakota Nation tribal member is best known as Mo Brings Plenty on Paramount Network’s record-breaking series “Yellowstone.” He has also starred as Ottawa Jones in the Peabody award-winning Showtime series “The Good Lord Bird.” He has portrayed several historical Indian warriors and has twice played Charlie Soap (husband of the late Wilma P. Mankiller, the first woman elected Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation) in “The Cherokee Word for Water” and “The Glorias.”