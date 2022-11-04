 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Yellowstone' actor coming to Hard Rock

  • Updated
  • 0

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is hosting a meet and greet with actor and rancher Moses Brings Plenty inside Replay Sports Bar from 7-8 p.m. on Nov. 9.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The meet and greet is free and open to the public.

The enrolled Lakota Nation tribal member is best known as Mo Brings Plenty on Paramount Network’s record-breaking series “Yellowstone.” He has also starred as Ottawa Jones in the Peabody award-winning Showtime series “The Good Lord Bird.” He has portrayed several historical Indian warriors and has twice played Charlie Soap (husband of the late Wilma P. Mankiller, the first woman elected Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation) in “The Cherokee Word for Water” and “The Glorias.”

In addition to acting on “Yellowstone,” Brings Plenty serves as a consultant for series creator Taylor Sheridan, focusing on ensuring the authenticity of Native American storylines, set designs, hair and make-up and costumes.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Happy Birthday, Diddy! Five facts about the hip-hop mogul

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert