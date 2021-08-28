 Skip to main content
Wes Studi guest stars in new episode of 'Reservation Dogs'
Wes Studi guest stars in new episode of 'Reservation Dogs'

Reservation Dogs

Wes Studi appears as Bucky in episode five “(Come and Get Your Love”) of “Reservation Dogs.”

 Courtesy, Shane Brown, FX

The newest episode of “Reservation Dogs” features a decorated guest star from Oklahoma.

Wes Studi, a Cherokee actor who in 2019 received an honorary Academy Award for his body of work, appears in the episode “Come and Get Your Love,” which became available for viewing Monday, Aug. 30 on FX on Hulu.

Studi plays Bucky, a resident of the fictional town Okern who has an encounter with tribal officer Big (Zahn McClarnon) and young ride-along partner Cheese (Lane Factor).

Studi was named one of the 25 greatest actors of the 21st century by the New York Times.

“Reservation Dogs,” which recently launched its first season, is the first scripted television series to be shot in Oklahoma, and it’s a groundbreaking series in that it features an all-Indigenous cast and creative team.

