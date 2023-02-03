The entertainment industry has portrayed youth for generations, but only a select few shows and movies truly resonate with the audience.

Shows such as “Wednesday,” “Outer Banks” and “Ginny & Georgia” have such large audiences today because teens feel seen.

“Dawson’s Creek” debuted on the WB network 25 years ago to great fanfare as teens related with the characters. Other shows predated the Massachusetts-based dramedy, like the various John Hughes movies from the 1980s or the 1990’s ABC network show “My So-Called Life.”

I asked my fellow high school students what shows and movies they thought best represent us, and here’s what they said:

“Wednesday,” streaming on Netflix: The sarcastic and skeptic Wednesday Addams (played by Jenna Ortega) derives from “The Addams Family.” The gothic teenager learns the value of relationships while solving a mystery at the eerie Edgar Allan Poe-inspired school, Nevermore Academy.

“Ginny & Georgia,” streaming on Netflix: This modern, yet darker, take on “Gilmore Girls” (early 2000s WB network series) follows the lives of a mother, Georgia, and her daughter, Ginny. After moving to Massachusetts, Ginny navigates the wonders of high school, such as relationships, peer pressure and mental health needs, with guidance from her unconventional mom.

“Outer Banks,” streaming on Netflix: While most teenagers don’t spend their time solving mysteries and running from the law, teens watch because the characters are authentic. The tight-knit group of friends calling themselves the Pogues has the kind of adventures that kids craved when the series premiered in 2020. The love, mystery and relatability are what draw viewers into this show set around the barrier islands of North Carolina.

Most teens spend their time watching videos on social media platforms like TikTok or YouTube, and we listen to podcasts. Sometimes, we go old school and pick up a book. Here are some suggestions.

“Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain” streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify: The ex-YouTuber is an inspiration to many. She immigrated into the Spotify community after openly admitting how YouTube had affected her mental health. Chamberlain has conversations with her audience about everything from societal issues to what’s happening in her life. Through her honest, uplifting podcast, the influencer helps listeners feel comfortable and confident within themselves.

“The Wellness Cafe” streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify: The self-proclaimed go-to Hot Girl Walk podcast, hosted by Trinity Tondelier. Tondelier covers everything from wellness and lifestyle to life updates. This podcast — and others like it — has acquired an audience by encouraging listeners to be the best versions of themselves. It may seem a bit much always listening to positivity, but Tondelier has mastered the balance of an affirmative and genuine mindset. She doesn’t hide her struggles from her audience.

Author Colleen Hoover: The romance writer has written numerous novels that have attracted millions of teen readers. Her 2016 bestseller “It Ends with Us” follows the life of a college graduate, Lily, and her conflicting love interests. The themes revolve around healthy relationships and generational influences. It has a mystery with a side of romance.

“Atomic Habits” by James Clear has sold more than 10 million copies, according to Clear’s website. The book explores the importance of decisions, continuous improvement and habits. Clear supports his advice with scientifically backed research. He does this to provide readers with accurate information to help them build a positive lifestyle and achieve their goals.

