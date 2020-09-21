'Watchmen' wins big at the Emmys while bringing attention to 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

“Watchmen,” the HBO series set in an alternate version of Tulsa with a story that mixed elements of vigilante justice with racial injustice and even included a reenactment of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, was a big winner at Sunday night’s 72nd annual Emmy Awards.
The Damon Lindelof-created series was the leader in nominations going into the Emmys, and it took top prizes that included best limited series; best actress in that same category for Regina King; and best supporting actor for Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.
These wins, along with victories in categories ranging from cinematography and costuming to best writing, contributed to a haul of honors for the show that came in with 26 nominations.
Calling it “one of the great honors of my life,” Lindelof accepted the best limited series award while gathered with his team of writers on the show — and as he wore a T-shirt that said “Remember Tulsa ‘21.”
“We dedicated this award to the victims and survivors of the Tulsa Massacre of 1921. The fires that destroyed Black Wall Street still burn today, and the only way to put them out is if we all fight them together.”
Added Cord Jefferson, as he accepted a best series writing award that he shared with Lindelof, about the show’s themes and the Tulsa Race Massacre: “This country neglects and forgets its own history at its own peril.”
While it has been close to a year since the October 2019 debut of the nine-episode run of “Watchmen” on HBO, the show’s stories of racial divides, police hiding behind masks and white supremacist violence has kept the program in the public discussion in a year of protests amid racial injustices.
The awards ceremony was unlike any other in Emmys history, staged by ABC during a pandemic and with “Schitt’s Creek” sweeping the major awards in the comedy category and “Succession” winning as best drama.
It found the network’s late-night host, Jimmy Kimmel, virtually alone inside the Staples Center arena in Los Angeles save for crew members and the few presenters that made live appearances on the stage.
The decision was made to station about 140 cameras inside the homes of nominees, or at other remote locations of their choosing, and the exclusion of an audience or a traditional red-carpet event for the Hollywood stars.
The show still began with Kimmel delivering a monologue, with a “Watchmen”-inspired joke/jab included, as he said that the fantasy series “seems like a real show, except for the part where everyone in Oklahoma is wearing a mask.”
The rest was at times unique and at times erratic, as was to be expected, with nominees surrounded by friends and family members and at times an Emmy trophy delivered to a winner by an individual in a hazmat tuxedo.
“Watchmen,” which was set in an alternate reality of present-day Tulsa but filmed in Georgia, was based on and was a sequel to the revered DC Comics series from the 1980s.
Lindelof was a lifelong fan of the original “Watchmen” comics, and when he learned of the Tulsa Race Massacre events — and as he told the Tulsa World that he felt “embarrassed” that he’d never heard of them — he incorporated that history into creating a new “Watchmen.”
The opening of the series’ first episode shows his vision of a reenactment of that destruction, with images of buildings on Greenwood Avenue on fire and of Black Tulsans living and working there under attack from men with guns, bombs and more.
Tulsa native Tim Blake Nelson played a key role in “Watchmen” as a police partner to King’s character, and other co-stars included Jeremy Irons, Jean Smart, Louis Gossett Jr., Jovan Adepo, Hong Chau and Don Johnson.
