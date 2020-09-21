'Watchmen' wins big at the Emmys while bringing attention to 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Watchmen,” the HBO series set in an alternate version of Tulsa with a story that mixed elements of vigilante justice with racial injustice and even included a reenactment of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, was a big winner at Sunday night’s 72nd annual Emmy Awards.

The Damon Lindelof-created series was the leader in nominations going into the Emmys, and it took top prizes that included best limited series; best actress in that same category for Regina King; and best supporting actor for Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

These wins, along with victories in categories ranging from cinematography and costuming to best writing, contributed to a haul of honors for the show that came in with 26 nominations.

Calling it “one of the great honors of my life,” Lindelof accepted the best limited series award while gathered with his team of writers on the show — and as he wore a T-shirt that said “Remember Tulsa ‘21.”

“We dedicated this award to the victims and survivors of the Tulsa Massacre of 1921. The fires that destroyed Black Wall Street still burn today, and the only way to put them out is if we all fight them together.”