'Watchmen' creators to speak in Tulsa

Two of the creators of the award-winning HBO series “Watchmen” will be in Tulsa Sunday to discuss the making of the series, which was inspired in part by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
Show creator and executive producer Damon Lindelof and writer Cord Jefferson, who won a Emmy for his work on the series, will take part in an event 7 p.m. Sunday, May 30, on the lawn at Oklahoma State University-Tulsa, 700 N. Greenwood Ave.
The event, presented by the Black Wall Street Literary Festival in partnership with Magic City Books, is free and open to the public. Those attending are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for seating.
The opening scene of “Watchmen” depicting the 1921 Race Massacre will be screened during the evening. Following the screening, Lindelof and Jefferson will have a live conversation with a descendant of a massacre survivor.
“‘Watchmen’ began as literature, a piece of writing that inspired us to ask what buried parts of history could be uncovered to reveal that America hasn’t come nearly as far as it claims to,” Lindelof and Jefferson said in a joint statement.
“The horrific massacre and plunder of Black Wall Street felt in many ways like a superhero’s origin story, the destruction of a utopia in its prime; and a century later, Tulsa felt like the perfect place to ask why so few of those superheroes are people of color,” the statement said. “Greenwood is hallowed, sacred ground for everyone who worked on ‘Watchmen,’ and we are absolutely honored to come and pay our respects in person for the Centennial.”
El Paso Mexican Bar and Grill review