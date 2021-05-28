'Watchmen' creators to speak in Tulsa

Two of the creators of the award-winning HBO series “Watchmen” will be in Tulsa Sunday to discuss the making of the series, which was inspired in part by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

Show creator and executive producer Damon Lindelof and writer Cord Jefferson, who won a Emmy for his work on the series, will take part in an event 7 p.m. Sunday, May 30, on the lawn at Oklahoma State University-Tulsa, 700 N. Greenwood Ave.

The event, presented by the Black Wall Street Literary Festival in partnership with Magic City Books, is free and open to the public. Those attending are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for seating.

The opening scene of “Watchmen” depicting the 1921 Race Massacre will be screened during the evening. Following the screening, Lindelof and Jefferson will have a live conversation with a descendant of a massacre survivor.

“‘Watchmen’ began as literature, a piece of writing that inspired us to ask what buried parts of history could be uncovered to reveal that America hasn’t come nearly as far as it claims to,” Lindelof and Jefferson said in a joint statement.