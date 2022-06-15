Watch Now: Teaser trailer released for 'Tulsa King' series starring Sylvester Stallone

The teaser trailer for the shot-in-Oklahoma series “Tulsa King” was released Wednesday.
The series is scheduled to premiere with two episodes Sunday, Nov. 13 on Paramount+.
“Tulsa King” stars Sylvester Stallone as New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi.
TULSA KING follows New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a "crew" from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet. The series also stars Andrea Savage ("I'm Sorry"), Martin Starr ("Silicon Valley"), Max Casella ("The Tender Bar"), Domenick Lombardozzi ("The Irishman"), Vincent Piazza ("Boardwalk Empire"), Jay Will ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), A.C. Peterson ("Superman & Lois") with Garrett Hedlund ("The United States vs. Billie Holiday").
The series will be executive-produced by Sheridan, Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin and Allen Coulter. Braden Aftergood is also set to executive-produce.
“When I was 17, I wanted to be a gangster,” Stallone’s character says in the teaser trailer. “I married this life. And now, after keeping my mouth shut, I’m going to see if it married me back.”
Released from prison after 25 years, Manfredi is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Oklahoma.
“Tulsa — I want you to go there,” Manfredi is told in the teaser trailer.
“Is this a joke?” Manfredi replies.
Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Manfredi slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that, to him, might as well be another planet.
“New in town?” said a coffee shop customer to Manfredi in the teaser trailer.
“Is it that obvious?” he replies.
Shooting for “Tulsa King” has taken place in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Stallone arrived in Tulsa in March for scenes at
Tulsa International Airport, Center of the Universe and other downtown locations.
“Tulsa King” also stars Andrea Savage (“I’m Sorry”), Martin Starr (“Silicon Valley”), Max Casella (“The Tender Bar”), Domenick Lombardozzi (“The Irishman”), Vincent Piazza (“Boardwalk Empire”), Jay Will (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), A.C. Peterson (“Superman & Lois”) and Garrett Hedlund (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”).
Creator and Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan is executive producer of “Tulsa King” alongside Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Terence Winter (“The Sopranos,” “The Wolf of Wall Street”), who also serves as showrunner and writer. The series is executive produced by Sheridan, Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter and Braden Aftergood. “Tulsa King” is being produced by MTV Entertainment and 101 Studios.
Mirroring successful 2021 launches of “1883” and “Mayor of Kingstown,” Paramount Network will air a linear sneak peek of the “Tulsa King” debut episode Nov. 13 as a special simulcast event immediately following the season five premiere of “Yellowstone.”
Similarly, the second episode of “Tulsa King” will air Nov. 20 behind “Yellowstone.” All remaining episodes will be available to stream weekly on Sundays exclusively on Paramount+.
“Tulsa King” is the latest addition to Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+, which includes "1883," “Mayor of Kingstown” and the upcoming series “Lioness,” “1883: The Bass Reeves Story,” “Land Man” and “1932 (WT).”
Photos: 'Tulsa King' production brings Sylvester Stallone to Center of the Universe
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone films the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at the Center of the Universe downtown Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone films the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at the Center of the Universe downtown Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone has makeup applied on the set of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at the Center of the Universe downtown Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone exhales cigar smoke while on set of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at the Center of the Universe downtown Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Crews film Sylvester Stallone on the set of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at the Center of the Universe downtown Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Spectators watch from a parking garage as Sylvester Stallone films the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at the Center of the Universe downtown Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone on the set as crews film the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at the Center of the Universe downtown Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
A spectator watches from the roof of a Tulsa Arts District building as Sylvester Stallone films the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at the Center of the Universe downtown Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone has makeup applied on the set of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at the Center of the Universe downtown Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone exits the Jazz Depot to make his way to the set to film the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at the Center of the Universe downtown Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Spectators watch from a parking garage as Sylvester Stallone films the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at the Center of the Universe downtown Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone films the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at the Center of the Universe downtown Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone exits the Jazz Depot to make his way to Center of the Universe to film a scene for the Paramount+ series "Tulsa King."
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone works on the set of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at the Center of the Universe downtown Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
A spectator watches from the roof of a Tulsa Arts District building as Sylvester Stallone films the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at the Center of the Universe downtown Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone has his hair done on the set of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at the Center of the Universe downtown Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone works on set of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone films a scene of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone films a scene of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone filmed scenes for the Paramount+ series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone films a scene of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone films a scene of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
A crew member paints a taxi in preparation for the filming of a "Tulsa King" scene outside a baggage claim area at Tulsa International Airport.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
A works on set as crews film the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone works on set of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Extras film a scene of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone works on set of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone works on set of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone has his hair brushed on the set of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
A crewmember paints a taxi on the set of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone and an actress film a scene of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
An actress sprays Sylvester Stallone with a bottle marked "Holy Water" as they film a scene of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Crews film the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone films a scene of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Crews film the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone and an actress film a scene of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
An actress holds a spray bottle marked "Holy Water" as crews film the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone films a scene of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone films a scene of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone films a scene of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone films a scene of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
