Watch Now: Teaser trailer released for 'Tulsa King' series starring Sylvester Stallone

The teaser trailer for the shot-in-Oklahoma series “Tulsa King” was released Wednesday.

The series is scheduled to premiere with two episodes Sunday, Nov. 13 on Paramount+.

“Tulsa King” stars Sylvester Stallone as New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi.

“When I was 17, I wanted to be a gangster,” Stallone’s character says in the teaser trailer. “I married this life. And now, after keeping my mouth shut, I’m going to see if it married me back.”

Released from prison after 25 years, Manfredi is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Oklahoma.

“Tulsa — I want you to go there,” Manfredi is told in the teaser trailer.

“Is this a joke?” Manfredi replies.

Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Manfredi slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that, to him, might as well be another planet.

“New in town?” said a coffee shop customer to Manfredi in the teaser trailer.

“Is it that obvious?” he replies.

Shooting for “Tulsa King” has taken place in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Stallone arrived in Tulsa in March for scenes at Tulsa International Airport, Center of the Universe and other downtown locations.

“Tulsa King” also stars Andrea Savage (“I’m Sorry”), Martin Starr (“Silicon Valley”), Max Casella (“The Tender Bar”), Domenick Lombardozzi (“The Irishman”), Vincent Piazza (“Boardwalk Empire”), Jay Will (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), A.C. Peterson (“Superman & Lois”) and Garrett Hedlund (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”).

Creator and Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan is executive producer of “Tulsa King” alongside Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Terence Winter (“The Sopranos,” “The Wolf of Wall Street”), who also serves as showrunner and writer. The series is executive produced by Sheridan, Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter and Braden Aftergood. “Tulsa King” is being produced by MTV Entertainment and 101 Studios.

Mirroring successful 2021 launches of “1883” and “Mayor of Kingstown,” Paramount Network will air a linear sneak peek of the “Tulsa King” debut episode Nov. 13 as a special simulcast event immediately following the season five premiere of “Yellowstone.”

Similarly, the second episode of “Tulsa King” will air Nov. 20 behind “Yellowstone.” All remaining episodes will be available to stream weekly on Sundays exclusively on Paramount+.

“Tulsa King” is the latest addition to Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+, which includes "1883," “Mayor of Kingstown” and the upcoming series “Lioness,” “1883: The Bass Reeves Story,” “Land Man” and “1932 (WT).”

